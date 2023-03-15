Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Gulf Tank Feeding: 10:30 a.m. at Sea Center Texas, 302 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-292-0100.
Family Spring Break Activity: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Have fun playing games on our Nintendo Switch. Call 979-548-2567.
Gulf Tank Talk: 10 a.m. at Sea Center Texas, 302 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-292-0100.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Friends Group Meeting: 6 to 7 p.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Discussion of recruitment progress and various fundraising need and possibilities. Call 979-233-3622.
Baby Bounce: 9:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Songs, rhymes, lapsits and early literacy for infants birth to 18 months. Call 979-415-2590.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Story time: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Vendor Registration for Spring Family Day: Event is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 8 at Brazoria Heritage Foundation Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Sponsored by Brazoria Masonic Lodge 327. Contact Andrew Kanter at 979-481-7035 or Sammy Chambless at 979-235-0904.
Blood Drive: 3 to 7:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 503, West Columbia. Contact Tom Prowell at 713-408-4796 or atprowell99@gmail.com.
Early Childhood Storytime: 11 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Join Ms. Katherine for stories, music, and fun. Best for Early Childhood ages 0-5. Call 979-265-4582.
Fun-Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge Discovery Center Open House: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Sunday at 2022 CR 227, Angleton. Free and open to the public. Nature-related crafts and activities; reptile and mammal encounter; scavenger hunt; nature learning centers with a focus on butterflies and other refuge wildlife; information about refuge trails, migrating and native waterfowl and song birds as well as flowers, spiders, mammals and more. Call 979-964-4011, or visit refugefriends.org or www.facebook.com/FOBWR.
AARP Tax-Aide: Noon to 4 p.m. every Wednesday through April 12 at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2020 and 2021 tax returns. Call 937-756-6462.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Thursday
Skins and Skulls Table: 1 p.m. at Sea Center Texas, 302 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-292-0100.
Casting Class: 11 a.m. at Sea Center Texas, 302 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-292-0100.
Adult Craft Night: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Making sheep rocks. Call 979-415-2590.
Kids Craft: 3 to 4 p.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Create your own colorful coffee filter flowers. Call 979-233-3622.
Family Marble Madness: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Challenge all comers to a game of classic marbles. Call 979-548-2567.
Fun-Timer’s Lunch Bunch: 9:30 a.m. at the Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Trip to Blessing Hotel in Blessing. No wheelchairs; space limited. $10 per person. Call 979-415-2600.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Free Diabetic Classes: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Healthy South Texas Annex Building, 100 Medical Drive. Call Anna Helguero at 979-285-1990.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 177 Lazy Lane, Clute. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Alice Hernandez at 979-415-4792 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Blood Drive: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Recreation Center Studio 5, 91 Lake Jackson. Contact Ashley Charles at 979-297-4533 or acharles@lakejacksontx.gov.
Blood Drive: 3:15 to 7:30 p.m. at Brazoria Telephone Co., 315 W. Texas St., Brazoria. Contact Dennis Payne at 979-799-2064 or dennis@btel.com.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. every Thursday through April 13 at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2020 and 2021 tax returns. Call 979-202-1912.
Friday
Dinosaur George Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park St., Freeport. 150 real artifacts of prehistoric life in our coastal community. Admission required. Call 979-233-0066.
Family Spring Break Activity: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Let your imagination run wild and create with our big bucket of Lego blocks. Call 979-548-2567.
Marble Mazes: 3 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Ages 5 to 11 build marble mazes. Call 979-798-2372.
Fish Printing: 2 to 4 p.m. at Sea Center Texas, 302 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Bring a white T-shirt or canvas bag; free paint supplies and instructions. Call 979-292-0100.
Gulf Tank Feeding: 10:30 a.m. at Sea Center Texas, 302 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-292-0100.
Lenten Fish Fry: 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Basil Hall at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1713 N. Tinsley St., Angleton. Takeout plates $13 each, or all-you-can-eat dine-in for same price. Call 979-849-2521.
Fish Fry: 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 219 CR 762, Brazoria. $15 plates with fish, sides, dessert and tea; dine-in or to-go plates. Call 979-798-2288.
Lenten Fish Fry: 4:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Michael Church, 100 Oak Drive S., Lake Jackson. $15 plates with trimmings; dine in or drive-thru. Live music by Duke Gamino. Call Ken Prochaska at 979-297-4139.
Fish Fry: 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Star Of The Sea Catholic Church, 1019 W. Sixth St., Freeport. $12 plates with fixings; dine in or carry out. Call Steve Melaragno at 281-687-1010.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
Saturday
Community Resource Event: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview, Clute. Health care, counseling, utilities, pregnancy assistance, hurricane preparedness, Brazosport ISD nutrition, GED information, ESL information and more. Call Laura Gonzalez at 979-864-2343 or Sgt. Dubois at 979-265-6194.
Library Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Items sell for $1 or less; money supports the summer reading program and other exciting library projects. Cash or check only. Call 979-864-1505.
Conjunto Overload: 4 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park (The Gazebo), 115 E. Magnolia St., Angleton. Mano A Mano Finale Tejano & Zydeco Accordion Shootout. Call 979-665-1923.
Movie Nights at the Ballpark: 7:30 p.m. at 902 Masonic Oak Drive, Brazoria. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and watch “Angels in the Outfield.” Free admission. Concession stand open; no outside food or drinks. Email brazorialittleleague.36@gmail.com.
Teen and Tween Jeopardy and Trivia Night: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Ages 8 to 18 test their knowledge of popular books, music and movies. Call 979-415-2590.
Spring Astronomy Day: Noon to 3 p.m. at Brazosport Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. With safe solar viewing for daylight hours and ViewSpace, an exhibit from the Space Telescope Science Institute, home of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope. Call 979-265-7661 or visit www.brazosportcenter.org.
Planetarium Show: 1 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Presenting “Perfect Little Planet Planetarium Show”; discover our solar system through a new set of eyes. Admission $5 adults, $3 students, members free. Call 979-265-7661.
Angleton Market Days: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Free parking and admission; 200 vendors and lots of food. Call 979-849-4364.
Aqua Quest Scavenger Hunt: 9 a.m to 4 p.m. at Sea Center Texas, 302 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Prizes for the first 100 winners. Call 979-292-0100.
Flower Power: 3 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Teens 12 to 18 years old learn how to pot a plant after painting your terra cotta pot. Call 979-798-2372.
Family Saturday Social: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Come by any time for family fun with lots of toys, puzzles and board games. Call 979-548-2567.
Spring Market Days: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Live music, local vendors and food trucks. Call 979-233-0066.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.