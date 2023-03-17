Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Friday
Dinosaur George Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Saturday at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park St., Freeport. 150 real artifacts of prehistoric life in our coastal community. Admission required. Call 979-233-0066.
Family Spring Break Activity: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Let your imagination run wild and create with our big bucket of Lego blocks. Call 979-548-2567.
Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at West Brazos VFW Post 8551 and Auxiliary, Highway 35 and FM 1459, Sweeny. $12 plates. Call-in orders or takeout/dine in. Call 979-345-4409.
Lenten Fish Fry: 4:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church Parish Hall, 201 N. Lazy Lane, Clute. $12 a plate includes dessert and a drink for dine in or to go. Call Joe Garcia at 979-665-8976.
Marble Mazes: 3 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Ages 5 to 11 build marble mazes. Call 979-798-2372.
Fish Printing: 2 to 4 p.m. at Sea Center Texas, 302 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Bring a white T-shirt or canvas bag; free paint supplies and instructions. Call 979-292-0100.
Gulf Tank Feeding: 10:30 a.m. at Sea Center Texas, 302 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-292-0100.
Lenten Fish Fry: 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Basil Hall at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1713 N. Tinsley St., Angleton. Takeout plates $13 each, or all-you-can-eat dine-in for same price. Call 979-849-2521.
Fish Fry: 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 219 CR 762, Brazoria. $15 plates with fish, sides, dessert and tea; dine-in or to-go plates. Call 979-798-2288.
Lenten Fish Fry: 4:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Michael Church, 100 Oak Drive S., Lake Jackson. $15 plates with trimmings; dine in or drive-thru. Live music by Duke Gamino. Call Ken Prochaska at 979-297-4139.
Fish Fry: 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Star Of The Sea Catholic Church, 1019 W. Sixth St., Freeport. $12 plates with fixings; dine in or carry out. Call Steve Melaragno at 281-687-1010.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge Discovery Center Open House: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Sunday at 2022 CR 227, Angleton. Free and open to the public. Nature-related crafts and activities; reptile and mammal encounter; scavenger hunt; nature learning centers with a focus on butterflies and other refuge wildlife; information about refuge trails, migrating and native waterfowl and song birds as well as flowers, spiders, mammals and more. Call 979-964-4011, or visit refugefriends.org or www.facebook.com/FOBWR.
Saturday
Community Resource Event: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview, Clute. Health care, counseling, utilities, pregnancy assistance, hurricane preparedness, Brazosport ISD nutrition, GED information, ESL information and more. Call Laura Gonzalez at 979-864-2343 or Sgt. Dubois at 979-265-6194.
Library Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Items sell for $1 or less; money supports the summer reading program and other exciting library projects. Cash or check only. Call 979-864-1505.
Conjunto Overload: 4 p.m. gates open, 6 p.m. music begins at Veterans Memorial Park (The Gazebo), 115 E. Magnolia St., Angleton. Mano A Mano Finale Tejano and Zydeco Accordion Shootout. Performances by Ricky Naranjo Y Gamblers and Sunny Sauceda Y Todo Eso. No outside food or drink; foiod trucks will be available. General admission tickets $15 until 7 p.m., when it will rise to $20; VIP tickets $50. Call 979-665-1923 or visit eventmania.com.
Movie Nights at the Ballpark: 7:30 p.m. at 902 Masonic Oak Drive, Brazoria. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and watch “Angels in the Outfield.” Free admission. Concession stand open; no outside food or drinks. Email brazorialittleleague.36@gmail.com.
Teen and Tween Jeopardy and Trivia Night: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Ages 8 to 18 test their knowledge of popular books, music and movies. Call 979-415-2590.
Spring Astronomy Day: Noon to 3 p.m. at Brazosport Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. With safe solar viewing for daylight hours and ViewSpace, an exhibit from the Space Telescope Science Institute, home of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope. Call 979-265-7661 or visit www.brazosportcenter.org.
Planetarium Show: 1 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Presenting “Perfect Little Planet Planetarium Show”; discover our solar system through a new set of eyes. Admission $5 adults, $3 students, members free. Call 979-265-7661.
Angleton Market Days: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Free parking and admission; 200 vendors and lots of food. Call 979-849-4364.
Peach Street Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 234 Arcola St., Angleton. Fresh produce, eggs, baked goods and crafts; rain or shine. Call Liz at 979-665-7409.
Aqua Quest Scavenger Hunt: 9 a.m to 4 p.m. at Sea Center Texas, 302 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Prizes for the first 100 winners. Call 979-292-0100.
Flower Power: 3 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Teens 12 to 18 years old learn how to pot a plant after painting your terra cotta pot. Call 979-798-2372.
Family Saturday Social: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Come by any time for family fun with lots of toys, puzzles and board games. Call 979-548-2567.
Spring Market Days: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Live music, local vendors and food trucks. Call 979-233-0066.
Sunday
BioFact Boneyard Table Hatchery and Aquarium Tours: 1 to 3 p.m. at Sea Center Texas, 302 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-292-0100.
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Monday
Makerspace Monday: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Fun-Timer’s Dominos Tournament: 5 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Bring dominos or use ours. For ages 55 and older. Call 979-415-2600.
Round Dance (waltz) Lessons: 7 to 8 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Parish Hall, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Wear casual clothes with shoes that slide; no perfume or strong scent. $7 per person. Call Marilyn Waguespack at 979-299-4455.
Freeport Senior Citizens Commission meeting: 10 a.m. to noon at Velasco Community House, 110 Skinner St., Freeport. Presenting program on scams by phone and other means. Refreshments; 50 and older welcome. Call Diane Crosby at 979-341-3045.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
