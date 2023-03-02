Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Fun Timer’s Lunch Bunch: 9:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Trip to Blessing Hotel in Blessing. No wheelchairs; space limited. $10 per person. Call 979-415-2600.
Fentanyl awareness: 6:30 p.m. at Victory Church, 208 Lazy Lane, Brazoria. Featuring speeches from family members affected by opioid overdose and training on how to use NARCAN to offset the effects of the drugs. Contact Janice Stahl at 903-830-5040.
Free Diabetic Classes: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Healthy South Texas Annex Building, 100 Medical Drive. Call Anna Helguero at 979-285-1990.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Shop Local Expo: 4 to 8 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Vendor booths for local and home-based businesses or nonprofit organizations looking to fundraise. Contact 979-388-5268 or brazosportpaper@gmail.com.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Pat Williams 979-239-8646 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. every Thursday through April 13 at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2020 and 2021 tax returns. Call 979-202-1912.
“This Worst Of Evils … Slavery In Brazoria County”: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave. New exhibit shares the narratives of the enslaved who labored local plantations. Museum admission $5 adults, $3 children, senior citizens and military. Call 979-233-0066 or visit www.facebook.com/freeportmuseum.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Friday
Brazoria County Retired Teachers Association: 11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 CR 300G, West Columbia. Presentation by the Brazoria County Master Gardeners. Contact Blanca Ochoa at 979-799-5184 or bochoa5000@gmail.com.
Lenten Fish Fry: 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Basil Hall at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1713 N. Tinsley St., Angleton. Takeout plates $13 each, or all-you-can-eat dine-in for same price. Call 979-849-2521.
Fish Fry: 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 219 CR 762, Brazoria. $15 plates with fish, sides, dessert and tea; dine-in or to-go plates. Call 979-798-2288.
Lenten Fish Fry: 4:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Michael Church, 100 Oak Drive S., Lake Jackson. $15 plates with trimmings; dine in or drive-thru. Live music by Duke Gamino. Call Ken Prochaska at 979-297-4139.
Fish Fry: 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Star Of The Sea Catholic Church, 1019 w. 6th St., Freeport. $12 plates with fixings; dine in or carry out. Call Steve Melaragno at 281-687-1010.
Country Store sale: 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Columbia Christian Senior Citizens Center, 629 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. Sales support meals for senior citizens. Call 979-345-5955
Fish Fry: 4 to 7 p.m. at Central EMS, 400 N. 13th St., West Columbia. 2023 Columbia High School Project Graduation fundraiser, Quentin Fojtik will be cooking fried fish and shrimp; baked goods for sale. $15 per plate. Call Ashley at 979-418-3951.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
Saturday
Angleton Alumni Association Reception: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Angleton School History Center, 1800 Downing Road, Angleton. Reception for former football coach Dan Gandy, teacher Bette Gandy, children Kyle ‘79 and Diedre ‘82. All former players, classmates, co-workers invited to informal visit with the family. Call 979-864-6650.
19th Annual Heritage Day: 7 to 9 a.m. at Brazoria Heritage Foundation, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Breakfast in cafeteria; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. educational and interactive demonstration booths; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. kids activities/games, pony rides; 10 a.m. parade; 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. outside vendor arts and crafts show; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. car show; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. lunch in cafeteria; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. entertainment on pavilion. Sponsored by Brazoria Heritage Foundation and Brazoria Chamber of Commerce. Contact bhf@brazoriahf.org, brazoriachamber@brazoriachamber.net or call Ashley at 979-798-6100
Car and motorcycle show: 8 a.m. registration at 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Open car and motorcycle show sponsored by the Mid-Coast Corvette Club. Judging at 11 a.m.; awards at 2 p.m. Visit www.midcoastcorvetteclub.org
Reifel’s Anniversary: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Reifel’s Feed and Ranch Supply, 2822 FM 521, Brazoria. Band, vendors, prizes and more. Call 979-798-2898 or visit reifelsfeed.com.
Brazoria Gun Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Lloyd Thomas Gym at Brazoria Heritage Foundation, 205 Nevada St., Brazoria. $5 entry fee for anyone over age 12 good for both days. To reserve table/booth call Bruce Gotcher 979-798-8075, Denise Gotcher at 979-235-0103 or David Jordan at 979-824-0455 bhf@brazoriahf.org
Adult Flashlight Egg Scramble Registration: Event is 8:30 p.m. April 6 at MacLean Park, 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Flashlight egg scramble for adults 18 and older, 900 limited spots. $15 tickets available at the Rec Center. Call 979-297-4533.
Marshall Complex Community Meeting: 11 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church cafeteria fellowship hall, 522 W. Live Oak, Angleton. Potluck lunch regarding communication of future plans and path forward. Call Betty Hoffman at 979-215-9635 or Ruth Moten at 979-308-6610.
