Today
LaNoche De Loteria: 6 to 9 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. $25 admission includes 15 games, two playing cards, finger foods and nonalcoholic beverages. Presented by Latina Women In Leadership; proceeds benefit 2023 student scholarships. Email latinawomeninleadership2009@gmail.com.
On The Go Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at El Patio Tex Mex Grill, 100 W. Magnolia St., Angleton. Guest Speaker Yvonne Karlin presents “Making Every Day A Love Song.” RSVP by Monday. Email Donna Wilbanks at dlw101556@gmail.com or Fred Birdwell at fbirdwell@comcast.net.
Managing Weed in Forages: Virtual series at 6 p.m. every Tuesday for seven weeks at weed-control-pasture-hay.eventbrite.com. $10 per class; earn 1 CEU hour toward pesticide license renewal. Contact Jean Godwin at 979-864-1558 or jean.godwin@ag.tamu.edu.
Auxin Herbicides And Invora Herbicide: 8:30 and 9:45 a.m. at Brazoria County Extension Office, 21017 CR 171, Angleton. Register at brazoria.agrilife.org/event/auxin-infora-training. Cost is $10; participants earn 1 CEU hour. Call 979-864-1558.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Freshman Library at Brazoswood High School, 302 W. Brazoswood Drive, Clute. Contact Stephanie Jess at 979-730-7300 or sjess@brazosportisd.net.
Blood Drive: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus Wellness Center, 140 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton. Contact Mike Washburn at 979-849-7721 or mawashbu@utmb.edu.
Adult Embroidery Club: 6 to 7 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. All materials and supplies will be provided; Pre-registration required. Call 979-265-4582.
Baby Signs and Rhymes: 10 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Sign language, lapsit rhymes and songs designed for ages 0-18 months. Call 979-864-1519.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Bruce Good Scholarship presentation: 11 to 3 p.m. in the Brazosport Art League Gallery at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Drive, Clute. One of seven high school seniors will receive the $1,000 scholarship award. Public invited; free admission. Visit bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Adult Appy Hour: 3 to 4 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Bring phone and/or your device and we’ll help you get started with all the library applications. We might even enjoy a “mocktail.” Call 979-922-1905.
Parkinson’s Support Group: 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library meeting room, 250 Circle Way. Share with anyone who may have Parkinson’s and ask them to attend. Water and coffee provided. Call Carolyn Kent 979-297-8739.
Recovery Program: 6 p.m. at The Rock Church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. For anyone struggling with hurt, pain, anger or addiction are welcome. Call 979.239.8497.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Tween Switch Games: 6 to 7 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Hang out and play a few Nintendo Switch games with your friends. Call 979-548-2567.
Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through April 11 at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2021 tax returns. Call 979-476-8232.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Wednesday
Charcuterie And Mocktails: 7 p.m. at Texas A&M Agrilife Office, 21017 CR 171, Angleton. Sample a variety of mocktails and make/take home your own charcuterie board; $35 per person. Call 979-864-1558.
Texas Water Policy Spring Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. $32 per person to be purchased online or by email. Guest speaker Carlos Rubinstein, principal of environmental consulting firm RSAH2O. Presented by Lower Brazos River Coalition. Email GabeW@eda.bc.com.
Brazosport Association of Retired School Personnel meeting: 10 a.m. at Brazosport ISD Administration Building board room, 301 W. Brazoswood Drive, Clute. Guest speaker will be Superintendent Danny Massey. Call 979-236-5544.
Adult DIY: 4 to 5 p.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Creating a colorful array of zinnia flowers made from painted pine cones. Call 979-233-3622.
Fun-Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Hall Chapel Spring Revuval: 7 p.m. 301 Liberty St., Brazoria. “Revive Us Again” with guest speaker the Rev. Booker T. Randon of Galilee Baptist Church of Brazoria. 979-798-7002.
Story time: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Crafty Readers: 3:30 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Early Childhood Storytime: 11 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Join Ms. Katherine for stories, music, and fun. Best for Early Childhood ages 0-5. Call 979-265-4582.
Baby Bounce: 9:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Songs, rhymes, lapsits and early literacy for infants birth to 18 months. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazosport College Student Pavilion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Contact Melanie Fulton at 979-230-3233 or melanie.fulton@brazosport.edu.
AARP Tax-Aide: Noon to 4 p.m. every Wednesday through April 12 at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2020 and 2021 tax returns. Call 937-756-6462.
Thursday
County Update Luncheon: 11 a.m. at Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. Guest speaker Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta. Presented by Greater Angelton Chamber of Commerce. Sponsorships available; $35 at the door or $30 in advance. Contact Tammy Bell at tammy@angletonchamber.org or 979-849-6443.
Food distribution: 9 a.m. Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Food distribution of fish, fruits, vegetables and more. 979-798-8362
Hall Chapel Spring Revival: 7 p.m. 301 Liberty St., Brazoria. “Revive Us Again” with guest speaker the Rev. Kevin Earls of Victory Temple Holiness Church of Brazoria. 979-798-7002.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Janet Mallar at 713-303-3323 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Family Fun Night: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. An evening of fun exploring all the outdoor things you can check out at the library. Call 979-415-2590.
Tea & Talk Book Club Meeting: 1:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Discussing The “Magnificent Lives of Marjorie Post” by Allison Pataki. Call 979-415-2590.
Family Garden Club: 6 to 7 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Learn some gardening tips. Call 979-548-2567.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Community Storytime: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Join us under the plane; all are welcome. Call 979-415-2590.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. every Thursday through April 13 at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2020 and 2021 tax returns. Call 979-202-1912.
Friday
Lonestar in Concert: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Tickets prices $65 adults, $60 employees/seniors, $25 student/child. Limited tickets remaining. Call 979-230-3156.
Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring “Moons: Worlds of Mystery.” Find out what roles moons play in the solar system; a show from the Charles Hayden Planetarium of the Museum of Science in Boston. Adults $5; students $3; members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Alvin Music Festival and Annual BBQ Cookoff: 11 a.m. at Briscoe Park, 3625 Briscoe Drive, Alvin. $25 adult, $45 weekend pass, or $5 kids (5 to 12 years old). Tejano night featuring artists including Siggno and Las Fenix. Email alvinmusicfest@gmail.com.
Hall Chapel Spring Revival: 7 p.m. 301 Liberty St., Brazoria. “Revive Us Again” with guest speaker the Rev. Anthony Hall of Trinity Worship and Outreach Ministries of West Columbia. 979-798-7002
Tween Craft: Sessions at 4 and 5 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Make your own piece of art with melted crayons. Call 979-265-4582. Lenten Fish Fry: 4:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church Parish Hall, 201 N. Lazy Lane, Clute. $12 a plate includes dessert and a drink for dine in or to go. Call Joe Garcia at 979-665-8976.
Lenten Fish Fry: 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Basil Hall at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Churc, 1713 N. Tinsley St., Angleton. Takeout plates $13 each, or all-you-can-eat dine-in for same price. Call 979-849-2521.
Fish Fry: 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 219 CR 762, Brazoria. $15 plates with fish, sides, dessert and tea; dine-in or to-go plates. Call 979-798-2288.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
