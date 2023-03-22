Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Charcuterie And Mocktails: 7 p.m. at Texas A&M AgriLife Office, 21017 CR 171, Angleton. Sample a variety of mocktails and make/take home your own charcuterie board; $35 per person. Call 979-864-1558.
Texas Water Policy Spring Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. $32 per person to be purchased online or by email. Guest speaker Carlos Rubinstein, principal of environmental consulting firm RSAH2O. Presented by Lower Brazos River Coalition. Email GabeW@eda.bc.com.
Brazosport Association of Retired School Personnel meeting: 10 a.m. at Brazosport ISD Administration Building board room, 301 W. Brazoswood Drive, Clute. Guest speaker will be Superintendent Danny Massey. Call 979-236-5544.
Adult DIY: 4 to 5 p.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Creating a colorful array of zinnia flowers made from painted pine cones. Call 979-233-3622.
Fun-Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Hall Chapel Spring Revival: 7 p.m. 301 Liberty St., Brazoria. “Revive Us Again” with guest speaker the Rev. Booker T. Randon of Galilee Baptist Church of Brazoria. 979-798-7002.
Story time: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Crafty Readers: 3:30 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Early Childhood Storytime: 11 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Join Ms. Katherine for stories, music, and fun. Best for Early Childhood ages 0-5. Call 979-265-4582.
Baby Bounce: 9:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Songs, rhymes, lapsits and early literacy for infants birth to 18 months. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazosport College Student Pavilion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Contact Melanie Fulton at 979-230-3233 or melanie.fulton@brazosport.edu.
AARP Tax-Aide: Noon to 4 p.m. every Wednesday through April 12 at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2020 and 2021 tax returns. Call 937-756-6462.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Thursday
County Update Luncheon: 11 a.m. at Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. Guest speaker Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta. Presented by Greater Angelton Chamber of Commerce. Sponsorships available; $35 at the door or $30 in advance. Contact Tammy Bell at tammy@angletonchamber.org or 979-849-6443.
Food distribution: 9 a.m. Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Food distribution of fish, fruits, vegetables and more. 979-798-8362
Hall Chapel Spring Revival: 7 p.m. 301 Liberty St., Brazoria. “Revive Us Again” with guest speaker the Rev. Kevin Earls of Victory Temple Holiness Church of Brazoria. 979-798-7002.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Janet Mallar at 713-303-3323 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Family Fun Night: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. An evening of fun exploring all the outdoor things you can check out at the library. Call 979-415-2590.
Tea & Talk Book Club Meeting: 1:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Discussing The “Magnificent Lives of Marjorie Post” by Allison Pataki. Call 979-415-2590.
Family Garden Club: 6 to 7 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Learn some gardening tips. Call 979-548-2567.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Community Storytime: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Join us under the plane; all are welcome. Call 979-415-2590.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. every Thursday through April 13 at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2020 and 2021 tax returns. Call 979-202-1912.
Friday
Lonestar in Concert: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Tickets prices $65 adults, $60 employees/seniors, $25 student/child. Limited tickets remaining. Call 979-230-3156.
Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring “Moons: Worlds of Mystery.” Find out what roles moons play in the solar system; a show from the Charles Hayden Planetarium of the Museum of Science in Boston. Adults $5; students $3; members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Circle The Wagons BBQ Cook Off: 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Washer tournament and vendors. Benefits child cancer victims and their families. Contact 979-482-3825 or ctw.bbq@gmail.com.
Alvin Music Festival and Annual BBQ Cookoff: 11 a.m. at Briscoe Park, 3625 Briscoe Drive, Alvin. $25 adult, $45 weekend pass, or $5 for children 5 to 12 years old. Tejano night featuring artists including Siggno and Las Fenix. Email alvinmusicfest@gmail.com.
Hall Chapel Spring Revival: 7 p.m. 301 Liberty St., Brazoria. “Revive Us Again” with guest speaker the Rev. Anthony Hall of Trinity Worship and Outreach Ministries of West Columbia. 979-798-7002
Lenten Fish Fry: 4:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church Parish Hall, 201 N. Lazy Lane, Clute. $12 a plate includes dessert and a drink for dine in or to go. Call Joe Garcia at 979-665-8976.
Lenten Fish Fry: 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Basil Hall at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Churc, 1713 N. Tinsley St., Angleton. Takeout plates $13 each, or all-you-can-eat dine-in for same price. Call 979-849-2521.
Fish Fry: 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 219 CR 762, Brazoria. $15 plates with fish, sides, dessert and tea; dine-in or to-go plates. Call 979-798-2288.
Lenten Fish Fry: 4:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Michael Church, 100 Oak Drive S., Lake Jackson. $15 plates with trimmings; dine in or drive-thru. Live music by Duke Gamino. Call Ken Prochaska at 979-297-4139.
Fish Fry: 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Star Of The Sea Catholic Church, 1019 W. Sixth St., Freeport. $12 plates with fixings; dine in or carry out. Call Steve Melaragno at 281-687-1010.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
Tween Craft: Sessions at 4 and 5 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Make your own piece of art with melted crayons. Call 979-265-4582.
Saturday
Residential Electronics Recycling Event: 8 a.m. to noon at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Free dropoff of computers, laptops, monitors, printers, cable boxes, power cords, stereo amplifiers, cellular phones, hard drives, iPads, televisions. Email kbcbassociation@gmail.com.
Family Saturday Social: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Come by anytime for family fun with toys, puzzles and board games. Call 979-548-2567.
L.J. After 5 Rotary 5th Annual Crawfish Boil Fundraiser: 5 to 10 p.m. at South Parking Place Pavilion, Lake Jackson. $25 presale or $30 at event; 3-pound crawfish plate. Live auction, live music by The Dirty Unkuls, beverages for purchase. Call 979-482-3306.
Brew on the Bayou 2023: 5 to 9 p.m. at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, 299 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. $20 presale tickets, $25 at the door; ID required for brew tasting. Live music, food trucks, silent auction and bayou pontoon boat rides. Call 979-480-0999 or visit gcbo.org.
Circle The Wagons BBQ Cook Off: 10 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Heroes parade, cornhole tournament and vendors; live auction at 5 p.m. Benefits child cancer victims and their families. Contact 979-482-3825 or ctw.bbq@gmail.com.
Crawfish Boil and Barbecue: 2 p.m. at Words Of Life Outreach Ministry, 1402 N. Ave. I, Freeport. Free event for all; bring lawn chairs. Call Mike Nelson at 979-201-6995.
Alvin Music Festival and Annual BBQ Cookoff: 8 a.m. at Briscoe Park, 3625 Briscoe Drive, Alvin. $25 adult, $45 weekend pass or $5 for children 5 to 12 years old. Concert headlined by Kevin Fowler and Roger Creager; various local artist perform throughout the day. Email alvinmusicfest@gmail.com.
Family Fun Day: 3 to 4 p.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Hang out and play various board games and card games. Call 979-233-3622.
Sweating For Sweets: 9 a.m. at MacLean Park, 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Runners encouraged to dress up. Registration needed; $20 advance, $25 day of event for entrants 13 and older, $10 for 12 and younger. Bring nonperishable food items to donate to Brazoria County Dream Center. Take a 1-mile stroll with sweet treats along the route. Call 979-297-4533.
Gathering Place Brain Fair: 9 a.m. to noon at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Exercise lessons, walk-through brain exhibit, scavenger hunt, cooking demos, chat with specialists, health screenings, health-care exhibits and more. Free admission; proceeds benefit Brazoria County Gathering Place Interfaith Ministries. Call Dale Libby at 979-236-5393 or Brenda Maust at 979-849-5051 or visit gatheringplacebrazoria.org.
Future Aldens With Snapology: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Perfect space for young architects to sharpen their design and building skills. Call 979-297-1570.
Tween Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. For ages 9 to 12 to challenge your friends at Mario Kart on the Nintendo Switch. Call 979-864-1519.
Teen Time: 1 to 3 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. For ages 12 to 18 to challenge your friends at Mario Kart on the Nintendo Switch. Call 979-864-1519.
Peach Street Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 234 Arcola St., Angleton. Fresh produce, eggs, baked goods and crafts; rain or shine. Call Liz at 979-665-7409.
Astronaut Planetarium Show: 7 to 8 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Experience a rocket launch from inside the human body, and float around inside the International Space Station. Adults $5, 12 and younger $3, members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Junk and Disorderly: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sports Complex, 2414 FM 3156, Bay City. Yard sale/flea market selling “treasures” while keeping reusable items out of landfills and conserving natural resources. Miscellaneous household items, clothes, arts, crafts, furniture, toys, artwork, books, jewelry, etc. Call 979-323-1660.
