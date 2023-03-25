Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Saturday
Residential Electronics Recycling Event: 8 a.m. to noon at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Free dropoff of computers, laptops, monitors, printers, cable boxes, power cords, stereo amplifiers, cellular phones, hard drives, iPads, televisions. Email kbcbassociation@gmail.com.
L.J. After 5 Rotary 5th Annual Crawfish Boil Fundraiser: 5 to 10 p.m. at South Parking Place Pavilion, Lake Jackson. $25 presale or $30 at event; 3-pound crawfish plate. Live auction, live music by The Dirty Unkuls, beverages for purchase. Call 979-482-3306.
Brew on the Bayou 2023: 5 to 9 p.m. at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, 299 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. $20 presale tickets, $25 at the door; ID required for brew tasting. Live music, food trucks, silent auction and bayou pontoon boat rides. Call 979-480-0999 or visit gcbo.org.
Circle The Wagons BBQ Cook Off: 10 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Heroes parade, cornhole tournament and vendors; live auction at 5 p.m. Benefits child cancer victims and their families. Contact 979-482-3825 or ctw.bbq@gmail.com.
Crawfish Boil and Barbecue: 2 p.m. at Words Of Life Outreach Ministry, 1402 N. Ave. I, Freeport. Free event for all; bring lawn chairs. Call Mike Nelson at 979-201-6995.
Alvin Music Festival and Annual BBQ Cookoff: 8 a.m. at Briscoe Park, 3625 Briscoe Drive, Alvin. $25 adult, $45 weekend pass or $5 kids (5-12 years old). Headlined by Kevin Fowler and Roger Creager; various local artist perform throughout the day. Email alvinmusicfest@gmail.com.
Family Fun Day: 3 to 4 p.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Hang out and play various board games and card games. Call 979-233-3622.
Sweating For Sweets: 9 a.m. at MacLean Park, 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Runners encouraged to dress up. Registration needed; $20 advance, $25 day of event for entrants 13 and older, $10 for 12 and younger. Bring nonperishable food items to donate to Brazoria County Dream Center. Take a 1-mile stroll with sweet treats along the route. Call 979-297-4533.
East Egg-Stuffing Party: 5 p.m. at Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 16th St., West Columbia. Help stuff more than 17,500 Easter eggs for Gov. Hogg’s Easter egg hunt. Call 979-345-4656, Ext. 24
Gathering Place Brain Fair: 9 a.m. to noon at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Exercise lessons, walk-through brain exhibit, scavenger hunt, cooking demos, chat with specialists, health screenings, health-care exhibits and more. Free admission; proceeds benefit Brazoria County Gathering Place Interfaith Ministries. Call Dale Libby at 979-236-5393 or Brenda Maust at 979-849-5051 or visit gatheringplacebrazoria.org.
Future Aldens With Snapology: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Perfect space for young architects to sharpen their design and building skills. Call 979-297-1570.
Tween Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. For ages 9 to 12 to challenge your friends at Mario Kart on the Nintendo Switch. Call 979-864-1519.
Family Saturday Social: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Come by anytime for family fun with toys, puzzles and board games. Call 979-548-2567.
Nature Day: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sea Center Texas, 302 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Games, live animals, arts and crafts, learning activities and youth catch and release 10 a.m. to noon.Call 979-292-0100.
South Brazoria Democrats: 9:30 a.m. at the Operating Engineers Union Hall, 2120 Brazosport Blvd., Richwood. Call 409-767-0898.
Teen Time: 1 to 3 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. For ages 12 to 18 to challenge your friends at Mario Kart on the Nintendo Switch. Call 979-864-1519.
Peach Street Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 234 Arcola St., Angleton. Fresh produce, eggs, baked goods and crafts; rain or shine. Call Liz at 979-665-7409.
Astronaut Planetarium Show: 7 to 8 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Experience a rocket launch from inside the human body, and float around inside the International Space Station. Adults $5, 12 and younger $3, members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Junk and Disorderly: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sports Complex, 2414 FM 3156, Bay City. Yard sale/flea market selling “treasures” while keeping reusable items out of landfills and conserving natural resources. Miscellaneous household items, clothes, arts, crafts, furniture, toys, artwork, books, jewelry, etc. Call 979-323-1660.
Sunday
Porkapalooza: 11 a.m. at 400 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Fundraiser for Central EMS. Quentin and friends will serve pork chop and sausage plates for $12 each. Drive-thru only. Call 979-345-2390.
BCFA Youth Rodeo Series Exhibitions: 1 p.m. at Rodeo Arena at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road, Angleton. Free admission. Call 979-849-6416.
Sunday Funday Pop-Up Vendor Event: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Food trucks and vendors. Call Michelle at 979-329-0856.
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Greater Mt. Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Contact Loretha Edison at 979-798-8362 or littlesister461@hotmail.com.
Monday
Rising Tide: The Crossroads Project: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. A riveting theater piece on global sustainability, the most pressing issue of our time. Features climate physicist and communicator Dr. Robert Davies. Tickets $20 adults, $15 seniors, $10 students and children. Available at Clarion box office or clarion.brazosport.edu.
Fun-Timer’s Crafts and More: 2 p.m. at the Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Space is limited. Call 979-415-2600.
West Columbia Friends Meeting: 6 to 7 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Help support the library. Call 979-345-3394.
AARP Tax-Aide: Noon to 4 p.m. every Monday through April 10 at the Freeport Library, 410 Brazosport Blvd. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2020 and 2021 tax returns. Call 832-736-4077.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Tuesday
Managing Weed in Forages: Virtual series at 6 p.m. every Tuesday for seven weeks at weed-control-pasture-hay.eventbrite.com. $10 per class; earn 1 CEU hour toward pesticide license renewal. Contact Jean Godwin at 979-864-1558 or jean.godwin@ag.tamu.edu.
Bibliophiles Book Club: 6:30 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Discussing “The Last Mona Lisa” by Jonathan Santlofer. Call 979-864-1519.
2023 Professionals On Heels Luncheon: 11 a.m. at The Oaks at Oak Plantation, 19706 FM 521, Rosharon. Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber members $40, nonmembers $50; sponsorships available. A motivational lunchtime pause with amazing speakers. Local business booths and silent auctions. Visit business.bchispanicchamber.net or call 979-233-2223.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.