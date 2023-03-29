Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Adaptive Easter Egg Hunt: 5:30 p.m. at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Inclusive event open to all ages with special needs. Easter Bunny photos available. Call 979-239-8687.
Fun-Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Story time: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Baby Bounce: 9:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Songs, rhymes, lapsits and early literacy for infants birth to 18 months. Call 979-415-2590.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Early Childhood Storytime: 11 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Join Ms. Katherine for stories, music, and fun. Best for Early Childhood ages 0-5. Call 979-265-4582.
AARP Tax-Aide: Noon to 4 p.m. every Wednesday through April 12 at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2020 and 2021 tax returns. Call 937-756-6462.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Thursday
Fun-Timer’s Mini Trip: 8 a.m. meet at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Traveling to see the bluebonnets. For those 55 and older. No wheelchairs, space limited. $15 per person; all travelers pay for own shopping and meal. Call 979-415-2600.
BC Jazz Band and Jazz Singers: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Free admission; no ticket needed. Call 979-230-3156.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Deputy Voters Registrar Training: 6 p.m. at First United Missionary Baptist Church, 324 S. Ave. G, Freeport. Nonpartisan new and renewal. Call Juanita Crane at 979-313-6647.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. every Thursday through April 13 at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2020 and 2021 tax returns. Call 979-202-1912.
Friday
Brazosport Symphony League coffee: 10 a.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church Parrish Hall, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Symphony conductor Brian Casey will present information about Saturday’s concert, “Superheroes.” Public welcome. Contact Patty Swords at 979-480-4949 or pswords2145@gmail.com.
Meet And Greet: 5:30 to 10 p.m. at All Star Pizza, 804 Brazos Park Drive, Clute. Free event for all veterans and their families; fellowship, dinner and dodgeball tournament. Call 979-583-3811.
Lenten Fish Fry: 4:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church Parish Hall, 201 N. Lazy Lane, Clute. $12 a plate includes dessert and a drink for dine in or to go. Call Joe Garcia at 979-665-8976.
Lenten Fish Fry: 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Basil Hall at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1713 N. Tinsley St., Angleton. Takeout plates $13 each, or all-you-can-eat dine-in for same price. Call 979-849-2521.
Fish Fry: 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 219 CR 762, Brazoria. $15 plates with fish, sides, dessert and tea; dine-in or to-go plates. Call 979-798-2288.
Lenten Fish Fry: 4:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Michael Church, 100 Oak Drive S., Lake Jackson. $15 plates with trimmings; dine in or drive-thru. Live music by Duke Gamino. Call Ken Prochaska at 979-297-4139.
Fish Fry: 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Star Of The Sea Catholic Church, 1019 W. Sixth St., Freeport. $12 plates; dine in or carry out. Call Steve Melaragno at 281-687-1010.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
The Bunny Hop Gala: 6:30 to 10 p.m. at RiverPlace, 733 Mystery Harbor Lane, Freeport. Benefits Salvation Army youth education programs. Tickets $50. Sold out. Dinner, music by The Line Up, live and silent auctions. Dress Western glam. Sponsorships available. Contact Joe at 817-888-4147 or joeripple@att.net.
Blood Drive: 1 to 7 p.m. at MEGlobal, 4057 E. Highway 332, Freeport. Contact Monica Jones at 979-871-9879.
Round-Up For Kids Gala: 7 p.m. at The Springs Event Venue, 1950 CR 220, Angleton. Country chic, boot-scootin’ affair benefiting Communities In Schools. Call Cheryl Sellers at 713-591-3005.
Saturday
Brazosport Symphony in Concert: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Features winners of the 2023 Whit Phillips Memorial Young Artist Competition and themes from “Superman,” “Gladiator” and “Batman” films. Tickets $30 adults, seniors/veterans $22 and children $16. Call 979-230-3156 or visit bcfas.org.
Freeport Easter Eggstravaganza: 9 a.m. at Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd. Free; all invited. Call 979-233-0066.
Wings over Surfside: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bird and Butterfly Trail, 401 Parkview Drive, Surfside Beach. Celebrating Bird City Surfside designation with scheduled speakers, wine tasting, vendors, games and more. Call 979-248-8257.
Daylily Plant Sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Call Loris Garrett at 832-922-5732.
Storywalk: All day event at Dickey Park, 813 W. Mulberry, Angleton. Reading “Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type” by Doreen Cronin while walking the trail. Call 979-864-1519.
St. Luke Lutheran Church Annual Barbecue: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ashley Wilson Road/FM 524, Sweeny. Drive-thru only; $12 plates include brisket or chicken and trimmings. Call 979-548-3535.
Easter Celebration: 10 a.m. to noon at Covenant EPC, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Egg hunt for ages 0 to 10, must be accompanied by an adult; bring basket or bag. Cookie decorating, face painting, games, crafts and more. Call Carolyn Kent at 979-297-8739.
Annual New Life Celebration and Easter Festival: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Christian Church, 503 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Public welcome.
Annual Eggstravaganza: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Alvin ISD CTE Annex, 7381 Lewis Lane, Manvel. Music, a variety of games and activities, inflatables, a bubble zone, Easter Bunny, vendors, food trucks, egg hunt (bags provided or bring your own) and other special events. Contact at info@cityofmanvel.com or 281-489-0630.
Jackson Plantation Historic Site Open House: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Founded in the 1840s, the Jackson Plantation was once a bustling sugar plantation that stretched over 4,642 acres with more than 80 enslaved workers. Free; self-guided tours. Call 979-297-1570.
Easter Hunt: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mulligan’s Golf Center, 855 CR 340, Angleton. Free for all with food trucks, local vendors, fun kid activities, prizes, live entertainment and ball drop. Call 979-730-4653.
Brazoria Little League Carnival: 10 a.m. at Brazoria Little League Fields, 902 Masonic Oak Drive. Crawfish plates will be pre-sale $25. Wristbands $10 for access to carnival games and moonwalks/obstacle courses. Dunking booth, water kickball game, sent auction, live auction, parade and food trucks. Email Sarah Mitchell at brazorialittleleague.36@gmail.com.
Community Seed And Seedling Exchange: 9 a.m. to noon at Jones Creek Farmers Market, 525 CR 330, Freeport. Take what you need and leave what you can. Call 713-594-8454.
Spring Astronomy Night: 6 to 10 p.m. at Brazosport Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Safe solar viewing for daylight hours and ViewSpace, an exhibit from the Space Telescope Science Institute, home of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope. Call 979-265-7661 or visit www.brazosportcenter.org.
Peach Street Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 234 Arcola St., Angleton. Fresh produce, eggs, baked goods, and crafts; rain or shine. Call Liz at 979-665-7409.
