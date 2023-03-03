Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Brazoria County Retired Teachers Association: 11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 CR 300G, West Columbia. Presentation by the Brazoria County Master Gardeners. Contact Blanca Ochoa at 979-799-5184 or bochoa5000@gmail.com.
Lenten Fish Fry: 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Basil Hall at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1713 N. Tinsley St., Angleton. Takeout plates $13 each, or all-you-can-eat dine-in for same price. Call 979-849-2521.
Fish Fry: 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 219 CR 762, Brazoria. $15 plates with fish, sides, dessert and tea; dine-in or to-go plates. Call 979-798-2288.
Lenten Fish Fry: 4:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Michael Church, 100 Oak Drive S., Lake Jackson. $15 plates with trimmings; dine in or drive-thru. Live music by Duke Gamino. Call Ken Prochaska at 979-297-4139.
Fish Fry: 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Star Of The Sea Catholic Church, 1019 W. Sixth St., Freeport. $12 plates with fixings; dine in or carry out. Call Steve Melaragno at 281-687-1010.
Sweeny Library book sale: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the library branch, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Books and other materials 25 cents and up. Call 979-548-2567.
Country Store sale: 1 to 4 p.m. today, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Columbia Christian Senior Citizens Center, 629 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. Sales support meals for senior citizens. Call 979-345-5955
Fish Fry: 4 to 7 p.m. at Central EMS, 400 N. 13th St., West Columbia. 2023 Columbia High School Project Graduation fundraiser, Quentin Fojtik will be cooking fried fish and shrimp; baked goods for sale. $15 per plate. Call Ashley at 979-418-3951.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
“This Worst Of Evils … Slavery In Brazoria County”: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave. New exhibit shares the narratives of the enslaved who labored local plantations. Museum admission $5 adults, $3 children, senior citizens and military. Call 979-233-0066 or visit www.facebook.com/freeportmuseum.
Saturday
Angleton Alumni Association Reception: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Angleton School History Center, 1800 Downing Road, Angleton. Reception for former football coach Dan Gandy, teacher Bette Gandy, children Kyle ‘79 and Diedre ‘82. All former players, classmates, co-workers invited to informal visit with the family. Call 979-864-6650.
19th Annual Heritage Day: 7 to 9 a.m. breakfast in cafeteria at Brazoria Heritage Foundation, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. educational and interactive demonstration booths; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. kids activities/games, pony rides; 10 a.m. parade; 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. outside vendor arts and crafts show; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. car show; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. lunch in cafeteria; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. entertainment on pavilion. Sponsored by Brazoria Heritage Foundation and Brazoria Chamber of Commerce. Contact bhf@brazoriahf.org, brazoriachamber@brazoriachamber.net or call Ashley at 979-798-6100.
Jones Creek Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Prairie Presbyterian Church, 231 Gulf Prairie Road, Jones Creek. Call 713-594-4768 or email jonescreekfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Car and motorcycle show: 8 a.m. registration at 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Open car and motorcycle show sponsored by the Mid-Coast Corvette Club. Judging at 11 a.m.; awards at 2 p.m. Visit www.midcoastcorvetteclub.org
Reifel’s Anniversary: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Reifel’s Feed & Ranch Supply, 2822 FM 521, Brazoria. Band, vendors, prizes and more. Call 979-798-2898 or visit reifelsfeed.com.
Country Store sale: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Columbia Christian Senior Citizens Center, 629 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. Sales support meals for senior citizens. Call 979-345-5955
Brazoria Gun Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Lloyd Thomas Gym at Brazoria Heritage Foundation, 205 Nevada St., Brazoria. $5 entry fee for anyone over age 12 good both days. To reserve table/booth, call Bruce Gotcher 979-798-8075, Denise Gotcher at 979-235-0103 or David Jordan at 979-824-0455 or bhf@brazoriahf.org.
Adult Flashlight Egg Scramble Registration: Event is 8:30 p.m. April 6 at MacLean Park, 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Flashlight egg scramble for adults 18 and older, 900 limited spots. $15 tickets available at the Rec Center. Call 979-297-4533.
Marshall Complex Community Meeting: 11 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church cafeteria fellowship hall, 522 W. Live Oak, Angleton. Potluck lunch regarding communication of future plans and path forward. Call Betty Hoffman at 979-215-9635 or Ruth Moten at 979-308-6610.
Jackson Plantation Historic Site Open House: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Founded in the 1840s, the Jackson Plantation was once a bustling sugar plantation that stretched over 4,642 acres with more than 80 enslaved workers. Free admission; self-guided tours. Call 979-297-1570.
Sunday
Brazosport College and Community Band concert: 2:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Free admission; public welcome. Call 979-230-3156 or www.brazosport.edu/clarion.
Servolution 2023: 10 a.m. to noon at Richwood Community Garden, 1003 Oyster Creek Drive. Lend a hand and help add new soil to our raised beds. All welcome. Call 979-265-2082.
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Blood Drive: 12:45 to 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church Family Life Center, West Columbia, 222 S. Broad St. Contact David Brake at 979-285-8773 or davidbrake58@gmail.com.
Monday
Round Dance Lessons: 6:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Parish Hall, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Wear casual clothes with shoes that slide; no perfume or strong scent. $7 per person. Call Marilyn Waguespack at 979-299-4455.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 1 p.m. at Coastal Bend Education Center, 100 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Monte at 979-848-7944.
