Saturday
Angleton Alumni Association Reception: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Angleton School History Center, 1800 Downing Road, Angleton. Reception for former football coach Dan Gandy, teacher Bette Gandy, children Kyle ‘79 and Diedre ‘82. All former players, classmates, co-workers invited to informal visit with the family. Call 979-864-6650.
19th Annual Heritage Day: 7 to 9 a.m. at Brazoria Heritage Foundation, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Breakfast in cafeteria; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. educational and interactive demonstration booths; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. kids activities/games, pony rides; 10 a.m. parade; 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. outside vendor arts and crafts show; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. car show; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. lunch in cafeteria; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. entertainment on pavilion. Sponsored by Brazoria Heritage Foundation and Brazoria Chamber of Commerce. Contact bhf@brazoriahf.org, brazoriachamber@brazoriachamber.net or call Ashley at 979-798-6100.
Jones Creek Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Prairie Presbyterian Church, 231 Gulf Prairie Road, Jones Creek. Call 713-594-4768 or email jonescreekfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Car and motorcycle show: 8 a.m. registration at 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Open car and motorcycle show sponsored by the Mid-Coast Corvette Club. Judging 11 a.m.; awards 2 p.m. Visit www.midcoastcorvetteclub.org
Reifel’s Anniversary: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Reifel’s Feed & Ranch Supply, 2822 FM 521, Brazoria. Band, vendors, prizes and more. Call 979-798-2898 or visit reifelsfeed.com.
Sweeny Library book sale: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the library branch, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Books and other materials 25 cents and up. Call 979-548-2567.
“This Worst Of Evils … Slavery In Brazoria County”: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave. New exhibit shares the narratives of the enslaved who labored local plantations. Final day. Museum admission $5 adults, $3 children, senior citizens and military. Call 979-233-0066 or visit www.facebook.com/freeportmuseum.
Country Store sale: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Columbia Christian Senior Citizens Center, 629 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. Sales support meals for senior citizens. Call 979-345-5955
Brazoria Gun Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Lloyd Thomas Gym at Brazoria Heritage Foundation, 205 Nevada St., Brazoria. $5 entry fee for anyone over age 12 good for both days. To reserve table/booth call Bruce Gotcher 979-798-8075, Denise Gotcher at 979-235-0103 or David Jordan at 979-824-0455 bhf@brazoriahf.org
Adult Flashlight Egg Scramble Registration: Event is 8:30 p.m. April 6 at MacLean Park, 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Flashlight egg scramble for adults 18 and older, 900 limited spots. $15 tickets available at the Rec Center. Call 979-297-4533.
Marshall Complex Community Meeting: 11 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church cafeteria fellowship hall, 522 W. Live Oak, Angleton. Potluck lunch regarding communication of future plans and path forward. Call Betty Hoffman at 979-215-9635 or Ruth Moten at 979-308-6610.
Jackson Plantation Historic Site Open House: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Founded in the 1840s, the Jackson Plantation was the second of three plantations developed by Abner Jackson. Originally known as “Lake Place,” the site was once a bustling sugar plantation that stretched over 4,642 acres with more than 80 enslaved workers. Free admission; self-guided tours. Call 979-297-1570.
Sunday
Brazosport College and Community Band: 2:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Free admission; public welcome. Call 979-230-3156 or www.brazosport.edu/clarion.
Brazoria Gun Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Lloyd Thomas Gym at Brazoria Heritage Foundation, 205 Nevada St., Brazoria. $5 entry fee for anyone over age 12 good for both days. To reserve table/booth call Bruce Gotcher 979-798-8075, Denise Gotcher at 979-235-0103 or David Jordan at 979-824-0455 bhf@brazoriahf.org.
Servolution 2023: 10 a.m. to noon at Richwood Community Garden, 1003 Oyster Creek Drive. Lend a hand and help add new soil to our raised beds. All welcome. Call 979-265-2082.
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Blood Drive: 12:45 to 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church Family Life Center, West Columbia, 222 S. Broad St. Contact David Brake at 979-285-8773 or davidbrake58@gmail.com.
Monday
Round Dance Lessons: 6:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Parish Hall, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Wear casual clothes with shoes that slide; please no perfume or strong scent. $7 per person. Call Marilyn Waguespack at 979-299-4455.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 1 p.m. at Coastal Bend Education Center, 100 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Monte at 979-848-7944.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
AARP Tax-Aide: Noon to 4 p.m. every Monday through April 10 at the Freeport Library, 410 Brazosport Blvd. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2020 and 2021 tax returns. Call 832-736-4077.
Tuesday
Prayer Connection: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Picket Fence, 815 Dixie Drive Suite 15, Lake Jackson. Gather for prayer and have a meal together. Email Donna Wilbanks at dlw101556@gmail.com or Fred Birdwell at fbirdwell@comcast.net.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Off The Hook Crochet and Knit Group: 6 to 7 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Baby Signs & Rhymes: 10 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Sign language, lapsit rhymes and songs designed for ages 0-18 months. Call 979-864-1519.
Brazosport Republican Women meeting: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Picket Fence, 815 Dixie Drive, Clute. Call 979-235-9340.
Tween Scene: 4:30 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Senior Adult Social Club: 6:30 p.m. at The Runway Cafe, 7926 Airport Road, Angleton. Visitors 50 and older welcome. Call Edward Forbes at 979-864-0044.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Recovery Program: 6 p.m. at The Rock Church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. For anyone struggling with hurt, pain, anger or addiction are welcome. Call 979.239.8497.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through April 11 at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring all relevant tax documents, including 2021 tax returns. Call 979-476-8232.
