Today
Chamber Awards Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. The Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce will honor its Outstanding Man, Woman, Industry Partner and Ambassador of the year. Table sponsorships $400 for eight seats; individual tickets $40/$45 if invoiced for members, $50 at the door for nonmembers. Contact donna@brazosportchamber.org or call 979-285-2501.
Lake Jackson Business Association Luncheon: Noon to 1 p.m. at Wurst Haus, 102 This Way St., Lake Jackson. No RSVP needed/$15 lunch required. Guest speaker Stuart Herbst will discuss the new and expanded levee system along with the potential effect on our tax rate. Call 979-297-0033.
Women’s Day Project Presentation Panel: 6 to 8 p.m. at Guadalajara Grill #2, 107 West Way, Lake Jackson. Celebrate the driving forces of this world and create new ways to help and empower others. RSVP at 979-341-4651 or dm@daniamoreno.com.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Baby Bounce: 9:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Songs, rhymes, lapsits and early literacy for infants birth to 18 months. Call 979-415-2590.
Bilingual Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd., in the meeting room. Call 979-233-3622.
Early Childhood Storytime: 11 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Join Ms. Katherine for stories, music, and fun. Best for Early Childhood ages 0-5. Call 979-265-4582.
Story time: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Fun-Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sweeny High School, 600 E. Ashley Wilson Road. All successful donors will receive a $10 Tango digital gift card and a free ticket to Big Rivers Water Park and Adventures. Email Christi Wesley at cwesley@sweenyisd.org.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
AARP Tax-Aide: Noon to 4 p.m. every Wednesday through April 12 at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2020 and 2021 tax returns. Call 937-756-6462.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Thursday
2023 Ducks Unlimited Banquet: 6 p.m. at The Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College, 500 College Blvd., Lake Jackson. Table sponsors available or $60 singles/$100 couples; includes dinner and annual DU membership. Raffles, live auction, silent auction, and games. Call Stephen at 361-648-2085.
Community Foundation fundraiser: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Lake Jackson Chili’s, 100 E. Highway 332; Angleton Chili’s, 2417 N. Velasco St.; and Alvin Chili’s, 134 N. Bypass 35. Mention promotion while ordering and 15 percent of ticket proceeds goes to the Community Foundation of Brazoria County. Call 979-848-2628.
Pistols And Purses Flamingo Bingo: 5:30 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds Auditorium, 901 S. Downing Road, Angleton. Live auction, 50/50 raffle, dessert auction. Adults 18 and older; $50 tickets which include all 10 games, two drink tickets, and dinner. Tickets can be purchased at www.actionsinc.org. Call 979-849-6132.
Adult Craft: 2 to 3:30 p.m. or 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Bunny Platter Door Hanger; all supplies included. Call 979-922-1905.
Teen DIY: 4 to 5 p.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd., in the meeting room. Create a sparkly galaxy in a jar. Call 979-233-3622.
New 50-Plus Group Gathering: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. All welcome for fun, lunch, fellowship, music, crafts and brainstorming. Call Bonnie at 979-849-6305.
Blood Drive: noon to 4:30 p.m. at Brazoria County Commissioner Pct. 1 office, 1432 Highland Park, Clute. Contact Sonja Draper at 979-265-3953.
Free Diabetic Classes: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Healthy South Texas Annex Building, 100 Medical Drive. Call Anna Helguero at 979-285-1990.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Sherri Archer at 979-297-9984 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. every Thursday through April 13 at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2020 and 2021 tax returns. Call 979-202-1912.
Friday
Lenten Fish Fry: 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Basil Hall at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1713 N. Tinsley St., Angleton. Takeout plates $13 each, or all-you-can-eat dine-in for same price. Call 979-849-2521.
Fish Fry: 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 219 CR 762, Brazoria. $15 plates with fish, sides, dessert and tea; dine-in or to-go plates. Call 979-798-2288.
Lenten Fish Fry: 4:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Michael Church, 100 Oak Drive S., Lake Jackson. $15 plates with trimmings; dine in or drive-thru. Live music by Duke Gamino. Call Ken Prochaska at 979-297-4139.
Fish Fry: 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Star Of The Sea Catholic Church, 1019 W. Sixth St., Freeport. $12 plates with fixings; dine in or carry out. Call Steve Melaragno at 281-687-1010.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Saturday
St. Patrick’s Day Parade: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Surfside Beach City Hall, 1304 Monument Drive. Dress in spring green. Costume contests, a social, fundraisers and a reenactment of the Battle of Fort Velasco. A portion of the proceeds go to the Surfside Police, EMS and Volunteer Fire Department. Call Beach Blarney at 979-864-3414.
Food Truck Festival: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at MacLean Park Parking Lot, 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Try foods from local food truck vendors. Cornhole tournament and chalk the lot contest; supplies given with a $10 fee. Call 979-297-4533.
Brazoria County Master Gardeners Plant Sale: 9 a.m. to noon at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road. Plant selections will include perennials, bulbs, daylilies, ornamentals, native, adapted plants, fruit trees, tomatoes, peppers, herbs and more. Brazoria County. Master Gardener members will be on hand to help shoppers select the right plant for your landscape. Checks and credit cards only. Call 979-864-1558.
