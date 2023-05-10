Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Using Digital Newspapers to Add to the Story: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Lake Jackson Business Association luncheon: Noon at Wurst Haus, 102 This Way, Lake Jackson. Brazosport College President Vincent Solis will discuss artificial intelligence. Meals $15. No RSVP required. Call 979-297-0033.
Bible Study on the Book of Acts: 12:15 p.m. at First United Methodist Church (Asbury Room), 404 Azalea St., Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-3046.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 8:45 a.m. at American Legion Hall, 1021 N. Velasco, Angleton. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Sue Harris 979-848-6755.
Preschool Storytime: 11 a.m. to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Fun-Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring a favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Baby Bounce: 9:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Songs, rhymes, lapsits and early literacy for infants birth to 18 months. Call 979-415-2590.
Friends Group Meeting: 6 to 7 p.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Early Childhood Storytime: 11 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Join Ms. Katherine for stories, music, and fun. Best for Early Childhood ages 0-5. Call 979-265-4582.
Kid Game Day: 4 p.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Thursday
Food distribution: 9 a.m. Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Food distribution of fish, fruits, vegetables and more. Call 979-798-8362.
Drive-thru pancake fundraiser: 5 to 7 p.m. First United Methodist Church Family Life Center, 207 E. First St., Sweeny. Raising money for Boy Scouts of America Troop 560 to go to summer camp. For pre-orders, text 713-256-8149.
Bingo: 5:30 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. first number called at West Brazos KC #8548, 20632 Highway 36, 2 miles north of Brazoria. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. $2,500 jackpot. Free drawings every bingo. Call 979-798-1666.
Sweeny chamber banquet: 6 p.m. at Sweeny Community Center, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road, Sweeny. Black and/or white attire requested. Individual tickets $50 members, $60 nonmembers. Table sponsorships $750, $1,000 and $1,250. Call 979-548-3249.
Church Group Meeting: 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Lunch provided; community welcome. Call Bonnie at 979-849-6305.
Teen Game Day: 4 to 5 p.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Sherri Archer at 979-297-9984 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Free Diabetic Classes: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Healthy South Texas Annex Building, 100 Medical Drive. Call Anna Helguero at 979-285-1990.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Adult Craft Evening: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Adult Craft Afternoon: 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Friday
Concert in the Park Series: 7 p.m. at Veterans Park, 115 E. Magnolia St., Angleton. Bring lawn chair. Featuring: Lost Shaker of Salt, a Jimmy Buffet tribute band. Free admission. Food available for purchase. Call 979-848-5600.
Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, Veteran’s Memorial Outdoor Plaza, 333 E. Highway 332. Bring lawn chairs and refreshments. This week: Breakfast At Tiffany’s Band. Free admission. Call 979-415-2600.
Angleton Danbury Auxiliary Bake Sale: 9 a.m. in the main lobby of UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus, 132 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton. Call M. Washburn at 979-848-9120.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring “Legends of the Sun, Moon and Eclipse.” Ancient cultures told legends regarding the sun, moon and eclipse as they attempted to explain and understand celestial phenomena. Members are free, $5 non members, and $3 children 12 and under. Call 979-265-7661.
Rainwater Harvesting and Turf Management Training: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Texas A&M Agrilife County Office, 21017 CR 171, Angleton. RSVP online or contact John Smith at john.smith@ag.tamu.edu. 979-204-0573.
Saturday
Special Mothers’ Brunch: 10 a.m. to noon at New Hope MBC Hope Center, 1039 Wilson Road, Clute. Please RSVP. Contact DianneJ@2020VisionCDC.com or 832-373-9091.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.