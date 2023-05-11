Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Food distribution: 9 a.m. Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Food distribution of fish, fruits, vegetables and more. Call 979-798-8362.
Drive-thru pancake fundraiser: 5 to 7 p.m. First United Methodist Church Family Life Center, 207 E. First St., Sweeny. Raising money for Boy Scouts of America Troop 560 to go to summer camp. For pre-orders, text 713-256-8149.
Bingo: 5:30 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. first number called at West Brazos KC #8548, 20632 Highway 36, 2 miles north of Brazoria. $2,500 jackpot. Free drawings every bingo. Call 979-798-1666.
Sweeny chamber banquet: 6 p.m. at Sweeny Community Center, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road, Sweeny. Black and/or white attire requested. Individual tickets $50 members, $60 nonmembers. Table sponsorships $750, $1,000 and $1,250. Call 979-548-3249.
Church Group Meeting: 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Lunch provided; community welcome. Call Bonnie at 979-849-6305.
Teen Game Day: 4 to 5 p.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Sherri Archer at 979-297-9984 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Free Diabetic Classes: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Healthy South Texas Annex Building, 100 Medical Drive. Call Anna Helguero at 979-285-1990.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Adult Craft Evening: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Adult Craft Afternoon: 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Friday
Concert in the Park Series: 7 p.m. at Veterans Park, 115 E. Magnolia St., Angleton. Bring lawn chair. Featuring: Lost Shaker of Salt, a Jimmy Buffet tribute band. Free admission. Food available for purchase. Call 979-848-5600.
Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, Veteran’s Memorial Outdoor Plaza, 333 E. Highway 332. Bring lawn chairs and refreshments. This week: Breakfast At Tiffany’s Band. Free admission. Call 979-415-2600.
Angleton Danbury Auxiliary Bake Sale: 9 a.m. in the main lobby of UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus, 132 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton. Call M. Washburn at 979-848-9120.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Rainwater Harvesting and Turf Management Training: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Texas A&M Agrilife County Office, 21017 CR 171, Angleton. RSVP online or contact John Smith at john.smith@ag.tamu.edu. 979-204-0573.
Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring “Legends of the Sun, Moon and Eclipse.” Ancient cultures told legends regarding the sun, moon and eclipse as they attempted to explain and understand celestial phenomena. Members are free, $5 non members, and $3 children 12 and under. Call 979-265-7661.
Saturday
Moss and Magnolias: 5 to 9 p.m. Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. A grown-up garden party. Wear best garden party attire. Live music, vendor market, tasting events, prizes for best garden party hat, hay rides and more. Tickets $10. Call 979-345-4656.
Planetarium Show: 1 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring “Earth, Moon & Sky.” Learn the basics of fusion and solar energy and why the Sun rises and sets. Examine the Moon’s orbit, craters, phases and eclipses. You’ll even take a look at past and future space travel to our moon … and beyond. Adults $5; students $3; members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Spring Market Days: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Live music, local vendors, and food trucks. Call 979-233-0066.
Annual Flower Show and Plant Sale: 1 to 4 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Presented by Brazosport Daylily Society. Call Nancy at 979-285-9664.
Church Youth Group Garage Sale: 8 a.m. at 502 Southern Oaks Drive, Lake Jackson. Sales support the youth organization for the local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; baked goods and lots of items available. Call Jason at 979-292-5980.
Brazoria Masonic Lodge Annual Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at American Legion Hall, 205 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. $15 per plate. Call Wes Burnett at 979-248-0876.
Family Fun Day: 3 to 4 p.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Saturday STEM: 11 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Test robotic skills with Lego wedos and sphero bolts. Call 979-864-1519.
Fishing 101: 10 a.m. to noon at Riverside Park, 7330 FM 2668, Bay City. Ages 5 to 17 years old join for casting techniques, equipment and tools, knots and tackle assembly, proper fish handling, fish identification, fishing safety, and regulations. $5 sign up fee can be made in person, call or online at campriverside.org. Call 979-245-0340 or 979-323-1660.
Alden B. Dow Office Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 101 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Tour restored office of renowned architect who laid out Lake Jackson. Call Deborah Duty at 979-297-1570.
Special Mothers’ Brunch: 10 a.m. to noon at New Hope MBC Hope Center, 1039 Wilson Road, Clute. Please RSVP. Contact DianneJ@2020VisionCDC.com or 832-373-9091.
Teen Lock In: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Test skills in a series of challenges based on dystopian books; permission slips required with pre-registration for ages 12 to 18 years old. Call 979-415-2590.
Women’s Day Of Reflection And Prayer: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 219 CR 762, Brazoria. A day of reflecting on your faith and how your hands touch lives; lunch provided and free to public. Call 979-798-2288.
Sunday
“The Sound Of Music” Children’s Auditions: 2:30 to 5 p.m. at Brazosport Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Come with a song prepared, preferably one from the show. Bring sheet music if song is not from the musical. Tryouts also include dancing and reading dialogue. Adult and teen auditions Monday and Tuesday. Call Producer Shirley at 979-236-1413 or 979-388-8345.
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.