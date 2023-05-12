Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Concert in the Park Series: 7 p.m. at Veterans Park, 115 E. Magnolia St., Angleton. Bring lawn chair. Featuring: Lost Shaker of Salt, a Jimmy Buffet tribute band. Free admission. Food available for purchase. Call 979-848-5600.
Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, Veteran’s Memorial Outdoor Plaza, 333 E. Highway 332. Bring lawn chairs and refreshments. This week: Breakfast At Tiffany’s Band. Free admission. Call 979-415-2600.
Angleton Danbury Auxiliary Bake Sale: 9 a.m. in the main lobby of UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus, 132 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton. Call M. Washburn at 979-848-9120.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring “Legends of the Sun, Moon and Eclipse.” Ancient cultures told legends regarding the sun, moon and eclipse as they attempted to explain and understand celestial phenomena. Members are free, $5 non members, and $3 children 12 and under. Call 979-265-7661.
Rainwater Harvesting and Turf Management Training: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Texas A&M Agrilife County Office, 21017 CR 171, Angleton. RSVP online or contact John Smith at john.smith@ag.tamu.edu. 979-204-0573.
Saturday
Moss and Magnolias: 5 to 9 p.m. Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. A grown-up garden party. Wear best garden party attire. Live music, vendor market, tasting events, prizes for best garden party hat, hay rides and more. Tickets $10. Call 979-345-4656.
Best Together: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4302 FM 523, Freeport. Lakeside dog walk and scavenger hunt trail, free drive thru canine DAPP and feline FVRCP vaccinations, $10 microchips, free seed gift packs, mental wellness support and resources, and more. Call 979-285-2340.
Planetarium Show: 1 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring “Earth, Moon & Sky.” Learn the basics of fusion and solar energy and why the Sun rises and sets. Examine the Moon’s orbit, craters, phases and eclipses. You’ll even take a look at past and future space travel to our moon … and beyond. Adults $5; students $3; members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Spring Market Days: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Live music, local vendors, and food trucks. Call 979-233-0066.
Annual Flower Show and Plant Sale: 1 to 4 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Presented by Brazosport Daylily Society. Call Nancy at 979-285-9664.
Church Youth Group Garage Sale: 8 a.m. at 502 Southern Oaks Drive, Lake Jackson. Sales support the youth organization for the local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; baked goods and lots of items available. Call Jason at 979-292-5980.
Brazoria Masonic Lodge Annual Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at American Legion Hall, 205 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. $15 per plate. Call Wes Burnett at 979-248-0876.
Family Fun Day: 3 to 4 p.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Saturday STEM: 11 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Test robotic skills with Lego wedos and sphero bolts. Call 979-864-1519.
Fishing 101: 10 a.m. to noon at Riverside Park, 7330 FM 2668, Bay City. Ages 5 to 17 years old join for casting techniques, equipment and tools, knots and tackle assembly, proper fish handling, fish identification, fishing safety, and regulations. $5 sign up fee can be made in person, call or online at campriverside.org. Call 979-245-0340 or 979-323-1660.
Alden B. Dow Office Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 101 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Tour restored office of renowned architect who laid out Lake Jackson. Call Deborah Duty at 979-297-1570.
Special Mothers’ Brunch: 10 a.m. to noon at New Hope MBC Hope Center, 1039 Wilson Road, Clute. For mothers that have a child or children in Heaven. Please RSVP. Contact DianneJ@2020VisionCDC.com or 832-373-9091.
Teen Lock In: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Test skills in a series of challenges based on dystopian books; permission slips required with pre-registration for ages 12 to 18 years old. Call 979-415-2590.
Women’s Day Of Reflection And Prayer: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 219 CR 762, Brazoria. A day of reflecting on your faith and how your hands touch lives; lunch provided and free to public. Call 979-798-2288.
Sunday
“The Sound Of Music” Children’s Auditions: 2:30 to 5 p.m. at Brazosport Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Come with a song prepared, preferably one from the show. Bring sheet music if song is not from the musical. Tryouts also include dancing and reading dialogue. Adult and teen auditions Monday and Tuesday. Call Producer Shirley at 979-236-1413 or 979-388-8345.
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Monday
“The Sound Of Music” Adult and Teen Auditions: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Brazosport Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Come with a song prepared, preferably one from the show. Bring sheet music if song is not from the musical. Tryouts also include dancing and reading dialogue. Call Producer Shirley at 979-236-1413 or 979-388-8345.
“Shakespeare’s R&J” Auditions: 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Seidule Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Four to eight actors who can play male and are physically comfortable with hand-to-hand stage combat; wear comfortable clothing and be prepared to move. Be prepared to read from the script. Call 979-230-3000.
Freeport Senior Citizen Bunco: 10 a.m. to noon at Velasco Community House, 110 Skinner St., Freeport. Call 979-236-8569.
Round Dance Lessons: 7 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. $5 per person wear casual clothes and comfortable sliding shoes. Call Marilyn Waguespack at 979-299-4455.
12 Week Parenting Course: 6 p.m. at The Rock Church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Free program. Call 979-388-6519 to register.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Makerspace Monday: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Learn how to prepare a 3D print. Call 979-415-2590.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.