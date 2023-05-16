Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Brazoria Lions Park Ribbon Cutting: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brazoria Lions Club Park, 311 Ave. A, Brazoria. Brazoria Lions Club will be cutting the ribbon on a 25-year remodel and upgrade to the park. Call 979-798-6100.
“Shakespeare’s R&J” Auditions: 6 p.m. at Seidule Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Four to eight actors who can play male and are physically comfortable with hand-to-hand stage combat; wear comfortable clothing and be prepared to move. Be prepared to read from the script. Call 979-230-3000.
Catered Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Guest speaker Donna Bogema will present “Putting the Pieces Together.” RSVP needed; $20 per person. Email Donna Wilbanks at dlw101556@gmail.com or Fred Birdwell at fbirdwell@comcast.net.
Parkinson’s Support Group: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library meeting room, 250 Circle Way. Share with anyone who may have Parkinson’s and ask them to attend. Water and coffee provided. Call Carolyn Kent at 979-297-8739.
Blood Drive: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus Wellness Center, 140 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton. Contact Mary Hall at 713-299-5390.
Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring “Legends of the Sun, Moon and Eclipse.” Ancient cultures told legends regarding the sun, moon and eclipse as they attempted to explain and understand celestial phenomena. Members free, $5 nonmembers, $3 children 12 and under. Call 979-265-7661.
“The Sound Of Music” Adult and Teen Auditions: 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Brazosport Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Come with a song prepared, preferably one from the show. Bring sheet music if song is not from the musical. Tryouts also include dancing and reading dialogue. Call Producer Shirley at 979-236-1413 or 979-388-8345.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
Baby Signs and Rhymes: 10 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Sign language, lapsit rhymes and songs designed for ages 0-18 months. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Recovery Program: 6 p.m. at The Rock Church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. For anyone struggling with hurt, pain, anger or addiction are welcome. Call 979.239.8497.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Wednesday
Fun-Timer’s Mini Trip: 8 a.m. meet at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Two-night trip to the Hill Country for sightseeing and shopping. For those 55 and older. No wheelchairs, space limited. $225 per person; all travelers pay for own shopping and meal. Call 979-415-2600.
Branding Your Business: 8 a.m. at Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce, 222 N. Velasco St., Angleton. Program by Margarey Valdez, co-owner of Market Design Team; light breakfast served. Registration required; limited seating. Contact Michele at 979-849-6443 or michele@angletonchamber.org.
Brazosport Association of Retired School Personnel Meeting: 10 a.m. at Brazosport ISD Administration Building board room, 301 W. Brazoswood Drive, Clute. Memorial presentation for the BARSP members who have died this last year. Call 979-236-5544.
Fun-Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Bible Study on the Book of Acts: 12:15 p.m. at First United Methodist Church (Asbury Room), 404 Azalea St., Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-3046.
Blood Drive: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Brazoswood High School Freshman Library, 302 W. Brazoswood, Clute. Contact Stephanie Jess at sjess@brazosportisd.net or 979-730-7300.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 8:45 a.m. at American Legion Hall, 1021 N. Velasco St. Angleton. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Sue Harris 979-848-6755.
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Crafty Readers: 3:30 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Baby Bounce: 9:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Songs, rhymes, lapsits and early literacy for infants birth to 18 months. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Early Childhood Storytime: 11 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Join Ms. Katherine for stories, music, and fun. Best for Early Childhood ages 0-5. Call 979-265-4582.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Preschool Storytime: 11 a.m. to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Freeport LNG, 1500 Lamar St., Quintana. Contact Wendy Mazurkiewicz at WMazurkiewicz@freeportlng.com or 979-415-8716.
Thursday
Something To Chew On: Noon to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Guest speaker John Kemp, Houston publisher, will discuss the history of waterfowl hunting in Southern Brazoria County. $5 admission. Visit ljhistory.org/calendar to place lunch order. Call 979-297-1570.
Free Diabetic Classes: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Healthy South Texas Annex Building, 100 Medical Drive. Call Anna Helguero at 979-285-1990.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Family Fun Night: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Lego challenge. Call 979-415-2590.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Friday
Gina Chavez Concert: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. $25 tickets sold at braz-internet.choicecrm.net. Listen to the Latin Grammy nominee for best pop/rock album. Call 979-230-3156.
