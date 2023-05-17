Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Fun-Timer’s Mini Trip: 8 a.m. meet at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Two-night trip to the Hill Country for sightseeing and shopping. For those 55 and older. No wheelchairs, space limited. $225 per person; all travelers pay for own shopping and meal. Call 979-415-2600.
Branding Your Business: Event postponed at The Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce, 222 N. Velasco St., Angleton. Will be rescheduled for a later date. Contact Michele at 979-849-6443 or michele@angletonchamber.org.
Brazosport Association of Retired School Personnel Meeting: 10 a.m. at Brazosport ISD Administration Building board room, 301 W. Brazoswood Drive, Clute. Memorial presentation for the BARSP members who have died this last year. Call 979-236-5544.
Fun-Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Bible Study on the Book of Acts: 12:15 p.m. at First United Methodist Church (Asbury Room), 404 Azalea St., Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-3046.
Blood Drive: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Brazoswood High School Freshman Library, 302 W. Brazoswood, Clute. Contact Stephanie Jess at sjess@brazosportisd.net or 979-730-7300.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 8:45 a.m. at American Legion Hall, 1021 N. Velasco St. Angleton. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Sue Harris 979-848-6755.
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Crafty Readers: 3:30 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Baby Bounce: 9:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Songs, rhymes, lapsits and early literacy for infants birth to 18 months. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Early Childhood Storytime: 11 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Join Ms. Katherine for stories, music, and fun. Best for Early Childhood ages 0-5. Call 979-265-4582.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Preschool Storytime: 11 a.m. to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Freeport LNG, 1500 Lamar St., Quintana. Contact Wendy Mazurkiewicz at WMazurkiewicz@freeportlng.com or 979-415-8716.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Thursday
Brazoria County Fallen Law Enforcement Memorial: 9 a.m. at Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, 3602 CR 45, Angleton. Remember officers who died in the line of duty. Call 979-849-2441.
Something To Chew On: Noon to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Guest speaker John Kemp, Houston publisher, will discuss the history of waterfowl hunting in Southern Brazoria County. $5 admission. Visit ljhistory.org/calendar to place lunch order. Call 979-297-1570.
Brazoria County Artifacts and Recovery Club: 7 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Discuss historical significance of items members find by metal detectors. Call Neal Beacon at 979-297-3572.
Free Diabetic Classes: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Healthy South Texas Annex Building, 100 Medical Drive. Call Anna Helguero at 979-285-1990.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Family Fun Night: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Lego challenge. Call 979-415-2590.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Friday
Gina Chavez Concert: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. $25 tickets sold at braz-internet.choicecrm.net. Come listen to the latin grammy nominee for best pop/rock album. Call 979-230-3156.
Concert in the Park Series: 7 p.m. at Veterans Park, 115 E. Magnolia St., Angleton. Bring lawn chair. Featuring: Gary Kyle Band. Free admission. Food available for purchase. Call 979-848-5600.
Danbury ISD Education Foundation 9th Annual Awards Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. at The Oaks at Oaks Plantation, 19706 FM 521, Rosharon. Present the awarded teacher grants and showcase the impact they have made at DISD. Visit danburyeducationfoundation.org.
Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, Veteran’s Memorial Outdoor Plaza, 333 E. Highway 332. Bring lawn chairs and refreshments. This week: Checkered Past. Call 979-415-2600.
Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazos Mall Parking Lot, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Contact Taylar Laughlin at tlaughlin@centennialrec.com or 979-297-8002.
Fish Fry: 11 a.m. until sold out at West Brazos VFW Post 8551 and Auxiliary, Highway 35 and FM 1459, Sweeny. $12 plates. Call-in orders or takeout/dine in; deliveries for local towns if placed by 10 a.m. Call 979-345-4409.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Saturday
BCFA Auto and Bike Show Swap Meet: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road, Angleton. Free admission. Autos, bikes, 50/50 raffle, music, and food trucks. To register, call 979-849-6416.
Remember The Fallen Benefit Ride: 10 a.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Come out as we continue to support our military and first responder families across the country. Ride fee $40; live music, food (no charge for riders), live auction and silent auction. Contact Jason Sullivan at 832-459-8831 or Jason@rememberthefallen.net.
St. Mary Star of the Sea Annual Parish Festival: 7 p.m. to midnight at Freeport Municipal Park, 500 N. Brazosport Blvd. Free dance, $12 barbecue plates, live auction, food booth, kids games, beer booth, silent auction and more. Call 979-233-5271.
History In Bricks: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Free event with Lego creation station, STEM builds, face painting, costumed characters and more. Call 979-864-1208.
Donation Drop Off For Armed Forces Day: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 313 W. Mulberry St., Angleton. Military Moms and Wives of Brazoria County will be collecting sports drinks for Texas Army National Guard members serving at the Texas southern border. Call 979-236-6861.
Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tractor Supply, 2916 N. Velasco St., Angleton. Locally grown, fresh produce, seasonal products and handmade goods. Call 979-848-8855.
Tween Time: 2:30 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Annual Flower Show & Plant Sale: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 5515 Broadway St., Pearland. More information at www.lonestardaylilysociety.org.
Planetarium Show: 1 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Presenting “Perfect Little Planet Planetarium Show”; discover our solar system through a new set of eyes. Admission $5 adults, $3 students, members free. Call 979-265-7661.
Teen Time: 4 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Teen Advisory Board: 3 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
