Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Gina Chavez Concert: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. $25 tickets sold at braz-internet.choicecrm.net. Come listen to the latin grammy nominee for best pop/rock album. Call 979-230-3156.
Concert in the Park Series: 7 p.m. at Veterans Park, 115 E. Magnolia St., Angleton. Bring lawn chair. Featuring: Gary Kyle Band. Free admission. Food available for purchase. Call 979-849-4364.
Danbury ISD Education Foundation 9th Annual Awards Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. at The Oaks at Oaks Plantation, 19706 FM 521, Rosharon. Present the awarded teacher grants and showcase the impact they have made at DISD. Visit danburyeducation foundation.org.
Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, Veteran’s Memorial Outdoor Plaza, 333 E. Highway 332. Bring lawn chairs and refreshments. This week: Checkered Past. Call 979-415-2600.
Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazos Mall parking lot, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Contact Taylar Laughlin at tlaughlin@centennialrec.com or 979-297-8002.
Fish Fry: 11 a.m. till sold out at West Brazos VFW Post 8551 and Auxiliary, Highway 35 and FM 1459, Sweeny. $12 plates. Call-in orders or takeout/dine in; deliveries for local towns if placed by 10 a.m. Call 979-345-4409.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Saturday
BCFA Auto and Bike Show Swap Meet: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road, Angleton. Free admission. Autos, bikes, 50/50 raffle, music and food trucks. To register, call 979-849-6416.
Remember The Fallen Benefit Ride: 10 a.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Come out as we continue to support our military and first responder families across the country. Ride fee $40; live music, food (no charge for riders), live auction and silent auction. Contact Jason Sullivan at 832-459-8831 or Jason@rememberthefallen.net.
St. Mary Star of the Sea Annual Parish Festival: 7 p.m. to midnight at Freeport Municipal Park, 500 N. Brazosport Blvd. Free dance, $12 barbecue plates, live auction, food booth, kids games, beer booth, silent auction and more. Call 979-233-5271.
History In Bricks: 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Free event with Lego creation station, STEM builds, face-painting, costumed characters and more. Call 979-864-1208.
Donation Drop Off For Armed Forces Day: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 313 W. Mulberry St., Angleton. Military Moms and Wives of Brazoria County will be collecting sports drinks for Texas Army National Guard members serving at the Texas southern border. Call 979-236-6861.
Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tractor Supply, 2916 N. Velasco St., Angleton. Locally grown, fresh produce, seasonal products and handmade goods. Call 979-848-8855.
Tween Time: 2:30 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Annual Flower Show & Plant Sale: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 5515 Broadway St., Pearland. More information at www.lonestardaylilysociety.org.
Planetarium Show: 1 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Presenting “Perfect Little Planet Planetarium Show”; discover our solar system through a new set of eyes. Admission $5 adults, $3 students, members free. Call 979-265-7661.
Teen Time: 4 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Teen Advisory Board: 3 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Sunday
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
