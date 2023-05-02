Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Butterfly Encounter: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily through Friday at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Visit the butterfly tent and learn about the life cycle of butterflies. Call 979-864-1519.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Managing Weed in Forages: Virtual series at 6 p.m. at weed-control-pasture-hay.eventbrite.com. $10 per class; earn 1 CEU hour toward pesticide license renewal. Contact Jean Godwin at 979-864-1558 or jean.godwin@ag.tamu.edu.
Prayer Connection: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Picket Fence, 815 Dixie Drive, Suite 15, Lake Jackson. Gather for prayer and have a meal together. Email Donna Wilbanks at dlw101556@gmail.com or Fred Birdwell at fbirdwell@comcast.net.
Parent Empowerment Night With Greg Abbott: 6 to 7:30 p.m. at The R.O.C.K Church, 4101 Broadway St., Houston. Parent empowerment coalition invites you to a discussion on the growing need and desire for parent empowerment in our education system.
Recovery Program: 6 p.m. at The Rock Church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. For anyone struggling with hurt, pain, anger or addiction are welcome. Call 979-239-8497.
Off The Hook Crochet and Knit Group: 6 to 7 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
Baby Signs and Rhymes: 10 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Sign language, lapsit rhymes and songs designed for ages 0-18 months. Call 979-864-1519.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring “Legends of the Sun, Moon and Eclipse.” Ancient cultures told legends regarding the sun, moon and eclipse as they attempted to explain and understand celestial phenomena. Members free, $5 nonmembers, $3 children 12 and under. Call 979-265-7661.
Senior Adult Social Club: 6:30 p.m. at The Shanghai Chinese Restaurant 931 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. 50 years and older welcome. Call Edward Forbes at 979-864-0044.
Free Diabetic Classes: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Healthy South Texas Annex Building, 100 Medical Drive. Call Anna Helguero at 979-285-1990.
Spring Fling: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Sunday at the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory Quintana sanctuaries, 814 N. Lamar, Quintana. Volunteers and staff provide local birding information, bird checklists, sell snacks, post the daily bird list on the whiteboard and help identify birds for novice birders. Call 979-480-0999 or visit gcbo.org.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Wednesday
Cinco De Mayo Fundraiser: 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. $50 tickets with sponsorship opportunities available. Fajitas and raffles. Raising money for Brazoria County Dream Center. Get tickets at https://igfn.us/f/462c/n or call 979-388-0280.
Fun-Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Baby Bounce: 9:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Songs, rhymes, lapsits and early literacy for infants birth to 18 months. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Thursday
National Day of Prayer: Commemorations of the annual event are planned throughout Southern Brazoria County, organized through the Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce.
10 a.m. at Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-665-1923.
Noon at Veteran’s Memorial, 7207 Stephen F. Austin Road, Jones Creek.
Noon at Richwood City Hall, 1800 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-265-2082.
Noon at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332 on the plaza steps. First Baptist Church will provide sack lunches. Call 979-415-2600.
Noon at Clute City Hall, 108 E. Main St. Call 979-265-2541.
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Veterans Park, 111 E. Magnolia St., Angleton (corner of Magnolia/Chenango St.). Chairs will be set up.
Noon at Oyster Creek City Hall, 3210 FM 523, Oyster Creek.
West Columbia National Day of Prayer: Noon, Capitol of Texas Park, 100 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Gather at the park to pray. 979-345-3921
Bingo: 5:30 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. first number called at West Brazos KC #8548, 20632 Highway 36, 2 miles north of Brazoria. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. $2,500 jackpot. Free drawings every bingo. Call 979-798-1666.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Free Diabetic Classes: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Healthy South Texas Annex Building, 100 Medical Drive. Call Anna Helguero at 979-285-1990.
Auxin Herbicides and Invora Herbicide: 8:30 and 9:45 a.m. at Brazoria County Extension Office, 21017 CR 171, Angleton. Register at brazoria.agrilife.org/event/auxin-infora-training. Cost is $10; participants earn 1 CEU hour. Call 979-864-1558.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Friday
Freeport Cinco De Mayo Celebration: 5 to 8 p.m. at Historic Downtown Freeport, 1001 N. Gulf Blvd. Music, dancing, food and drinks. Call 979-871-0114 or visit www.freeport.tx.us.
Brazoria Chamber breakfast: 8:30 a.m. at Smitty’s General Store and Pottery Studio, 1019 N. Brooks St., Brazoria. Business breakfast mingle sponsored by the Brazoria Chamber of Commerce. Call 979-798-2489.
Senior Center fundraiser: 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Columbia Christian Senior Citizens Center, 629 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. Sale of clothing, shoes, furniture, crafts and baked goods to raise funds for meals for seniors. Call 979-345-5955.
Sweeny Pride Day: 6 p.m. at Backyard Park, 1664 Main St., Sweeny. Barbecue cook-off begins with potluck. 7 p.m. washer tournament. Fireworks at dusk. Contact 979-235-0519 or keepsweenybeautiful@gmail.com.
Brazoria County Retired Teachers Association: 11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 CR 300G, West Columbia. The program will be the annual Country Store with plants, jewelry and decor items available for purchase. Contact Blanca Ochoa at 979-799-5184 or bochoa5000@gmail.com.
