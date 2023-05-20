Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Saturday
BCFA Auto and Bike Show Swap Meet: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road, Angleton. Free admission. Autos, bikes, 50/50 raffle, music, and food trucks. To register, call 979-849-6416.
Remember The Fallen Benefit Ride: 10 a.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Come out as we continue to support our military and first responder families across the country. Ride fee $40; live music, food (no charge for riders), live auction and silent auction. Contact Jason Sullivan at 832-459-8831 or Jason@rememberthefallen.net.
St. Mary Star of the Sea Annual Parish Festival: 7 p.m. to midnight at Freeport Municipal Park, 500 N. Brazosport Blvd.. Free dance, $12 barbecue plates, live auction, food booth, kids games, beer booth, silent auction and more. Call 979-233-5271.
History In Bricks: 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Free event with Lego creation station, STEM builds, face-painting, costumed characters and more. Call 979-864-1208.
Donation Drop Off For Armed Forces Day: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 313 W. Mulberry St., Angleton. Military Moms and Wives of Brazoria County will be collecting sports drinks for Texas Army National Guard members serving at the Texas southern border. Call 979-236-6861.
Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tractor Supply, 2916 N. Velasco St., Angleton. Locally grown, fresh produce, seasonal products and handmade goods. Call 979-848-8855.
Tween Time: 2:30 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Annual Flower Show & Plant Sale: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 5515 Broadway St., Pearland. More information at www.lonestardaylilysociety.org.
Planetarium Show: 1 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Presenting “Perfect Little Planet Planetarium Show”; discover our solar system through a new set of eyes. Admission $5 adults, $3 students, members free. Call 979-265-7661.
Teen Time: 4 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Teen Advisory Board: 3 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Sunday
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Monday
Round Dance Lessons: 7 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. $5 per person wear casual clothes and comfortable sliding shoes. Call Marilyn Waguespack at 979-299-4455.
Fun-Timer’s Bunco: 6 to 8 p.m. at the Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Space limited. Free admission; bring a dish to share. Call 979-415-2600.
12-Week Parenting Course: 6 p.m. at The Rock Church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Free program. Call 979-388-6519 to register.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Tuesday
Untold Stories Of Lake Jackson History: 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Call 979-297-1570.
Legends of the Sun, Moon and Eclipse Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Ancient cultures told legends regarding the sun, moon and eclipse as they attempted to explain and understand celestial phenomena. Members free, $5 nonmembers, $3 children 12 and under. Call 979-265-7661.
Fun-Timer’s Crafts and More: 2 p.m. at the Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Space is limited. Call 979-415-2600.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
Fun For All: 4 to 7 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Baby Signs and Rhymes: 10 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Sign language, lapsit rhymes and songs designed for ages 0-18 months. Call 979-864-1519.
Recovery Program: 6 p.m. at The Rock Church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. For anyone struggling with hurt, pain, anger or addiction are welcome. Call 979-239-8497.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Adult Not Your Normal Book Club: 6 to 7 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.