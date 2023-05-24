Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Fun-Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Baby Bounce: 9:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Songs, rhymes, lapsits and early literacy for infants birth to 18 months. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Bible Study on the Book of Acts: 12:15 p.m. at First United Methodist Church (Asbury Room), 404 Azalea St., Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-3046.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool Storytime: 11 a.m. to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 8:45 a.m. at American Legion Hall, 1021 N. Velasco St., Angleton. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Sue Harris 979-848-6755.
Blood Drive: Noon to 4:30 p.m. at TDCJ Region lll Training, 5155 FM 655, Rosharon. Contact Britney Wilcox at britney.reagans1@tdcj.texas.gov or 281-595-3481.
Blood Drive: 7:30 to 11 a.m. at SI Group, 702 FM 523, Freeport. Contact Tracy Toutcheque at tracy.toutcheque@siigroup.com or 979-415-1000.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Thursday
Last Day of School Bash: 12:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Recreation Center, 91 Lake Road. NERF war in the gym with giant inflatables. Requires center membership or day pass. For children only; ages 10 and younger require accompanying parent. Call 979-297-4533.
Untold Stories Of Lake Jackson History Opening Reception: 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Exhibit featuring Lake Jackson stories from the 19th and early 20th centuries that have been historically overlooked will be on display through Aug. 19. Free admission. Call 979-297-1570.
Spanish-language Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Spanish show. Featuring Night Sky Talk and “Astronautas Accidentales.” Members free, $5 nonmembers, $3 children 12 and under. Call 979-265-7661.
Food distribution: 9 a.m. Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Fish, fruits, vegetables and more. 979-798-8362
Bingo: 5:30 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. first number called at West Brazos KC #8548, 20632 Highway 36, 2 miles north of Brazoria. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. $2,500 jackpot. Free drawings every bingo. Call 979-798-1666.
Fun-Timer’s Lunch Bunch: 9:30 a.m. at the Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Trip to Turkey Leg Hut Houston. No wheelchairs; space limited. $10 per person. Call 979-415-2600.
Tea & Talk Book Club Meeting: 1:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Discussing “The Other Side of Night” by Adam Hamdy. Call 979-415-2590.
Big Blue Blocks: 3 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. For school-aged kids. Call 979-798-2372.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Distinguished Leadership Award Luncheon and Graduation Ceremony: 11 a.m. at The Springs, 1950 CR 200, Angleton. $30 prepay, $35 at door/invoiced. Hosted by Leadership Angleton Class of 2021-22. Call the chamber at 979-849-6443 or email michele@angletonchamber.org.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Janet Mallar at 713-303-3323 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Friday
Concert in the Park Series: 7 p.m. at Veterans Park, 115 E. Magnolia St., Angleton. Bring lawn chair. Featuring: The Fab 5 performing greatest hits of The Beatles. Free admission. Food available for purchase. Call 979-849-4364.
Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, Veteran’s Memorial Outdoor Plaza, 333 E. Highway 332. Bring lawn chairs and refreshments. This week: CC Rider. Call 979-415-2600.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Blood Drive: 1 to 5:30 p.m. at Dominos, 305 N. Gulf Blvd., Freeport. Contact Olivia Kloss at mac6813@macpizza.net or 979-665-9830.
Saturday
Community Resource Fair: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at West Columbia Civic Center, 512 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Free event for information and resources from local community partners with kid activities, food and more. Email Kenetra Bennett at kbennett@sohmission.org.
Ricky Weilnau-Jones Benefit: 11 a.m. at Ronnie’s Ice House, 1405 N. Brooks St., Brazoria. Weilnau-Jones diagnosed with Stage 4 thyroid cancer, has no insurance. Raising money for hospital bills, medical supplies. Barbecue sandwich plates $12, live auction 1 p.m. Raffle tickets, liquor basket, brown bags, 50/50 drawing, lottery hat and bake sale. Call Shannon Weilnau at 979-799-8732 or Terry McClain at 979-824-2876.
