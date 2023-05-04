Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
National Day of Prayer: Commemorations of the annual event are planned throughout Southern Brazoria County, organized through the Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce.
10 a.m. at Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-665-1923.
Noon at Veteran’s Memorial, 7207 Stephen F. Austin Road, Jones Creek.
Noon at Richwood City Hall, 1800 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-265-2082.
Noon at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332 on the plaza steps. First Baptist Church will provide sack lunches. Call 979-415-2600.
Noon at Clute City Hall, 108 E. Main St. Call 979-265-2541.
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Veterans Park, 111 E. Magnolia St., Angleton (corner of Magnolia/Chenango streets). Chairs will be set up.
Noon at Oyster Creek City Hall, 3210 FM 523, Oyster Creek.
West Columbia National Day of Prayer: Noon, Capitol of Texas Park, 100 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Gather at the park to pray. 979-345-3921
Bingo: 5:30 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. first number called at West Brazos KC #8548, 20632 Highway 36, 2 miles north of Brazoria. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. $2,500 jackpot. Free drawings every bingo. Call 979-798-1666.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Free Diabetic Classes: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Healthy South Texas Annex Building, 100 Medical Drive. Call Anna Helguero at 979-285-1990.
Auxin Herbicides and Invora Herbicide: 8:30 and 9:45 a.m. at Brazoria County Extension Office, 21017 CR 171, Angleton. Register at brazoria.agrilife.org/event/auxin-infora-training. Cost is $10; participants earn 1 CEU hour. Call 979-864-1558.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Pat Williams 979-239-8646 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Butterfly Encounter: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily through Saturday at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Visit a butterfly tent and learn about the life cycle of butterflies. Call 979-864-1519.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Friday
“Wizard of Oz”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Freeport LNG Theater at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Presentation of Brazosport Center Stages Penguin Project featuring special needs performers ages 10 to 21 and their peer mentors. Tickets $16. Call 979-265-7661 or visit www.bcfas.org.
Freeport Cinco De Mayo Celebration: 5 to 8 p.m. at Historic Downtown Freeport, 1001 N. Gulf Blvd. Music, dancing, food and drinks. Call 979-871-0114 or visit www.freeport.tx.us.
Brazoria Chamber breakfast: 8:30 a.m. at Smitty’s General Store and Pottery Studio, 1019 N. Brooks St., Brazoria. Business breakfast mingle sponsored by the Brazoria Chamber of Commerce. Call 979-798-2489.
Senior Center fundraiser: 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Columbia Christian Senior Citizens Center, 629 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. Sale of clothing, shoes, furniture, crafts and baked goods to raise funds for meals for seniors. Call 979-345-5955.
Sweeny Pride Day: 6 p.m. at Backyard Park, 1664 Main St., Sweeny. Barbecue cook-off begins with potluck. 7 p.m. washer tournament. Fireworks at dusk. Contact 979-235-0519 or keepsweenybeautiful@gmail.com.
Fish and Chicken Fry: 11 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 131 W. Fifth St., Freeport. $12 and $15 plates available; desserts for purchase. Call Keke at 979-201-6260.
Cinco de Mayo Family Craft: 10 to 5 p.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. All ages welcome to have fun with Huichol yarn painting. Call 979-798-2372.
Brazoria County Retired Teachers Association: 11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 CR 300G, West Columbia. The program will be the annual Country Store with plants, jewelry and decor items available for purchase. Contact Blanca Ochoa at 979-799-5184 or bochoa5000@gmail.com.
Saturday
23nd annual Take-A-Child Fishing Tournament: 8 a.m. to noon at Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Children 3-14 years old. Entry fee two canned good items per child. Bring own fishing equipment. Call 979-233-2667 or email tacft@portfreeport.com.
Sweeny Pride Day: 10 a.m. parade begins at A.M. “Chick” Anderson Park, Sweeny. All events at Backyard Park, 1664 Main St. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. vendors. 11 a.m. opening ceremonies; 11:30 a.m. cake auction; Noon, Freeport dancers; 12:45 p.m. Walk of Honor; 1 p.m. Bulldog Belles perform; 1 p.m. cornhole tournament starts; 1:15 p.m. Beautiful Babies Contest; 1:30 p.m. Folklorico dancers; 2:30 p.m. Jana’s School of Dance and GCA Cheer perform. Contact 979-235-0519 or keepsweenybeautiful@gmail.com.
Derby Watch Party: 2 p.m. at Courtyard By Marriott, 159 Highway 288, Lake Jackson. Wear your best derby attire for a chance to win great prizes. Try your luck at other games for a chance to win other prizes. Tickets start at $50 and can be purchase at www.bgcbrazoria.org; sponsorship opportunities available. Fundraiser for Boys and Girls Club of Brazoria County. Email at anewman@bgcbrazoria.org.
Treaties of Velasco Reenactment: 1 to 5 p.m. at Surfside Beach, 1415 Monument Drive. Reenacting May 14, 1836, treaty signings, musket and cannon firing, walking tour, talk with historians, participate in hands-on activities, live demonstrations. Contact Karalee Lance at karalee.lance@gmail.com or 713-304-4742.
Hobby Speed Dating: 2 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. For adults who want to pick up a new hobby but not ready to invest fully in supplies; diamond painting, candlemaking and gardening available. Call 979-265-4582.
Hamburger Night: 5 to 8 p.m. at West Brazos VFW Post 8551 Auxiliary, 7011 FM 1459, Sweeny. Dine in or take out. Hamburger Basket $9 or cheeseburger basket $10. Call 979-345-4409.
Sea Shell Searchers: 2 p.m. at the Brazosport Museum of Natural Science, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Open to public to view “Preparing for a Shell Show.” Call 979-236-5274
Water Play In The Park: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive. Free waterslides, inflatables, games, and lots of fun. Call 979-265-8392.
Surfside VFD Fundraiser: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Surfside Fire Department, 202 Fort Velasco Drive. Music, bouncy house, barbecue and silent auction. Call 979-233-5926.
Crawdads For Paws: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at SPCA of Brazoria County, 141 Canna Lane, Lake Jackson. Drive-thru fundraiser benefiting the homeless cats and dogs of Brazoria County. $25 for 3 pounds of crawfish with corn and potatoes. Call 979-285-2340.
Gun and knife show: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Knights of Columbia Hall, 20632 N. Highway 36, Brazoria. $5 entry. Free parking, food. More than 100 tables. All ATFE rules followed. Contact Wink Bowling 979-292-9007 or wink_64@msn.com or winkb53@gmail.com; or Andy Bowling at 979-248-7047 or winfred24@gmail.com.
Fish Fry: 11 a.m. at Columbia Methodist Church, 315 S. 16th St., West Columbia. Stop by the church office or visit donorbox.org/events/441420 to purchase tickets; $15 per ticket. Carry out or dine in. Call 979-345-4642.
Warrior Rendezvous: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at American Legion Post 503, 219 Veterans Park Drive, West Columbia. Fundraiser for Warriors Refuge to raise money and awareness to end veteran homelessness. Live music, vendors, food including veteran-owned Mighty Big Dogs n More, Hard Times Foundation, 50/50, raffle ticket drawing at 3 p.m. Call Eddie “Papi” Gonzalez at 713-269-3360.
Dawn of the Space Age: 1 p.m. at the BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Adults $5, children 12 and under $3, and members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
“The Little Prince” Book Celebration: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Games, crafts, activities, and more based on the classic book by Antoine de Saint Exupery. Call 979-415-2590.
Sunday
So You Want To Be a Dinosaur Hunter: 3 p.m. at Brazosport Museum of Natural Science, 400 College Blvd. Clute. Free and open to the public; RSVP online. Call 979-265-7661.
Bruce Good Memorial Scholarship Show: 2 to 4 p.m. at Brazosport Center for the Arts & Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Free public reception and scholarship awards presentation. Meet the student artists, see the exhibits. Refreshments. Call 979-265-7661.
Gun and knife show: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Knights of Columbia Hall, 20632 N. Highway 36, Brazoria. $5 entry. Free parking, food. More than 100 tables. All ATFE rules followed. Contact Wink Bowling 979-292-9007 or wink_64@msn.com or winkb53@gmail.com; or Andy Bowling at 979-248-7047 or winfred24@gmail.com.
