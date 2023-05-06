Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Saturday
23nd annual Take-A-Child Fishing Tournament: 8 a.m. to noon at Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Children 3-14 years old. Entry fee two canned good items per child. Bring own fishing equipment. Call 979-233-2667 or email tacft@portfreeport.com.
Sweeny Pride Day: 10 a.m. parade begins at A.M. “Chick” Anderson Park, Sweeny. All events at Backyard Park, 1664 Main St. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. vendors. 11 a.m. opening ceremonies; 11:30 a.m. cake auction; Noon, Freeport dancers; 12:45 p.m. Walk of Honor; 1 p.m. Bulldog Belles perform; 1 p.m. cornhole tournament starts; 1:15 p.m. Beautiful Babies Contest; 1:30 p.m. Folklorico dancers; 2:30 p.m. Jana’s School of Dance and GCA Cheer perform. Contact 979-235-0519 or keepsweenybeautiful@gmail.com.
Derby Watch Party: 2 p.m. at Courtyard By Marriott, 159 Highway 288, Lake Jackson. Wear your best derby attire for a chance to win great prizes. Try your luck at other games for a chance to win other prizes. Tickets start at $50 and can be purchase at www.bgcbrazoria.org; sponsorship opportunities available. Fundraiser for Boys and Girls Club of Brazoria County. Email at anewman@bgcbrazoria.org.
Treaties of Velasco Reenactment: 1 to 5 p.m. at Surfside Beach, 1415 Monument Drive. Reenacting May 14, 1836, treaty signings, musket and cannon firing, walking tour, talk with historians, participate in hands-on activities, live demonstrations. Contact Karalee Lance at karalee.lance@gmail.com or 713-304-4742.
Hobby Speed Dating: 2 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. For adults who want to pick up a new hobby but not ready to invest fully in supplies; diamond painting, candlemaking and gardening available. Call 979-265-4582.
Hamburger Night: 5 to 8 p.m. at West Brazos VFW Post 8551 Auxiliary, 7011 FM 1459, Sweeny. Dine in or take out. Hamburger Basket $9 or cheeseburger basket $10. Call 979-345-4409.
Sea Shell Searchers: 2 p.m. at the Brazosport Museum of Natural Science, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Open to public to view “Preparing for a Shell Show.” Call 979-236-5274
Water Play In The Park: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive. Free waterslides, inflatables, games, and lots of fun. Call 979-265-8392.
Surfside VFD Fundraiser: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Surfside Fire Department, 202 Fort Velasco Drive. Music, bouncy house, barbecue and silent auction. Call 979-233-5926.
“Wizard of Oz”: 7:30 p.m. in the Freeport LNG Theater at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Presentation of Brazosport Center Stages Penguin Project featuring special needs performers ages 10 to 21 and their peer mentors. Tickets $16. Call 979-265-7661 or visit www.bcfas.org.
Crawdads For Paws: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at SPCA of Brazoria County, 141 Canna Lane, Lake Jackson. Drive-thru fundraiser benefiting the homeless cats and dogs of Brazoria County. $25 for 3 pounds of crawfish with corn and potatoes. Call 979-285-2340.
Gun and knife show: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Knights of Columbia Hall, 20632 N. Highway 36, Brazoria. $5 entry. Free parking, food. More than 100 tables. All ATFE rules followed. Contact Wink Bowling 979-292-9007 or wink_64@msn.com or winkb53@gmail.com; or Andy Bowling at 979-248-7047 or winfred24@gmail.com.
Fish Fry: 11 a.m. at Columbia Methodist Church, 315 S. 16th St., West Columbia. Stop by the church office or visit donorbox.org/events/441420 to purchase tickets; $15 per ticket. Carry out or dine in. Call 979-345-4642.
Warrior Rendezvous: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at American Legion Post 503, 219 Veterans Park Drive, West Columbia. Fundraiser for Warriors Refuge to raise money and awareness to end veteran homelessness. Live music, vendors, food including veteran-owned Mighty Big Dogs n More, Hard Times Foundation, 50/50, raffle ticket drawing at 3 p.m. Call Eddie “Papi” Gonzalez at 713-269-3360.
Senior Center fundraiser: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Columbia Christian Senior Citizens Center, 629 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. Sale of clothing, shoes, furniture, crafts and baked goods to raise funds for meals for seniors. Call 979-345-5955.
Dawn of the Space Age: 1 p.m. at the BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Adults $5, children 12 and under $3, and members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
“The Little Prince” Book Celebration: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Games, crafts, activities, and more based on the classic book by Antoine de Saint Exupery. Call 979-415-2590.
Spring Fling: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory Quintana sanctuaries, 814 N. Lamar, Quintana. Volunteers and staff provide local birding information, bird checklists, sell snacks, post the daily bird list on the whiteboard and help identify birds for novice birders. Call 979-480-0999 or visit gcbo.org.
Sunday
So You Want To Be a Dinosaur Hunter: 3 p.m. at Brazosport Museum of Natural Science, 400 College Blvd. Clute. Free and open to the public; RSVP online. Call 979-265-7661.
Bruce Good Memorial Scholarship Show: 2 to 4 p.m. at Brazosport Center for the Arts & Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Free public reception and scholarship awards presentation. Meet the student artists, see the exhibits. Refreshments. Call 979-265-7661.
“Wizard of Oz”: 2:30 p.m. in the Freeport LNG Theater at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Presentation of Brazosport Center Stages Penguin Project featuring special needs performers ages 10 to 21 and their peer mentors. Tickets $16. Call 979-265-7661 or visit www.bcfas.org.
Gun and knife show: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Knights of Columbia Hall, 20632 N. Highway 36, Brazoria. $5 entry. Free parking, food. More than 100 tables. All ATFE rules followed. Contact Wink Bowling 979-292-9007 or wink_64@msn.com or winkb53@gmail.com; or Andy Bowling at 979-248-7047 or winfred24@gmail.com.
Appreciation Service: 2 p.m. at Blue Run Baptist Church, 215 N. 16th St., West Columbia. For Lester Miller and First Lady Patty Miller. Call 979-345-3839.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church Family Life Center Hall, 100 S. Oak Drive, Lake Jackson. Contact Rich Kaus at rmkaus@gmail.com or 979-236-4750.
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Spring Fling: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory Quintana sanctuaries, 814 N. Lamar, Quintana. Volunteers and staff provide local birding information, bird checklists, sell snacks, post the daily bird list on the whiteboard and help identify birds for novice birders. Final day. Call 979-480-0999 or visit gcbo.org.
Monday
Round Dance Lessons: 7 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. $5 per person. Wear casual clothes and comfortable sliding shoes. Call Marilyn Waguespack at 979-299-4455.
Page Turner Book Club: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Discussing “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt. Call 979-415-2590.
Fun-Timers Dominos Tournament: 5 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Bring dominos or use ours. For ages 55 and older. Call 979-415-2600.
12-Week Parenting Course: 6 p.m. at The Rock Church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Free program. Call 979-388-6519 to get registered for your first class.
Teens Craft: 5 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Tuesday
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Stress Management: 6 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Art Project: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. All ages welcome. Call 979-265-4582.
Plantation Quilt Guild: 9:30 a.m. at the Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon Street, Lake Jackson. Public welcome. Call 979-236-5274.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring “Legends of the Sun, Moon and Eclipse.” Ancient cultures told legends regarding the sun, moon and eclipse as they attempted to explain and understand celestial phenomena. Members free, $5 nonmembers and $3 children 12 and under. Call 979-265-7661.
Brazosport Republican Women: 6 to 7 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. RSVP to dynisefinley@gmail.com for space availability. Call 979-235-9340.
Baby Signs and Rhymes: 10 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Sign language, lapsit rhymes and songs designed for ages 0-18 months. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Fun-Timer’s Card Making: 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Space is limited. RSVP to 979-415-2600.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Recovery Program: 6 p.m. at The Rock Church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. For anyone struggling with hurt, pain, anger or addiction are welcome. Call 979.239.8497.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
