Wherever one might be in Brazoria County, a hankering for fresh food in the sunshine or moonlight will happen this summer.
Whether enjoying food outside in a backyard, patio or looking out a window, here is an easy recipe to get summer started: salad boats with chicken and mango.
This recipe is easy to make, and all ingredients can be found at your local grocery store. This recipe for an easy, fresh, light yet satisfying salad was made with ingredients from Stewart’s Food Store.
Stewart’s grocery store has been a trusted, family-run store to residents of Brazoria County for decades. Vernon Stewart opened Stewart’s first location in West Columbia in 1975. Two more stores serve the community in Sweeny and Brazoria.
Since he passed, Vance Stewart’s wife, Joyce Stewart, now owns the grocery stores. She worries about business, but she knows that the store is well-equipped to be OK, she said.
“With this emergency thing that’s going on, everything has been going on a lot harder in order to make things work, but I’m thankful that for us it’s all good and fine so far,” Joyce Stewart said.
Vernon Stewart’s hard work created the success of the grocery stores, she said.
“My husband used to work at a grocery store and then when he had the opportunity to open up his own grocery store, he went ahead and did it,” she said.
The couple’s son, Dwain Stewart, now looks over all of the business, including the locations in Sweeny and Brazoria. All store locations offer curbside pickup and special delivery services, he said, and they have been for years.
“We’re offering curbside pickup right now, and we have been,” he said. “Delivery we’ve been doing that for years, just locally, close by, in order to help those who need it.”
The grocery store has been able to help people who haven’t been able to get out, for one reason or another, Dwain Stewart said, because they know the area.
“We all grew up in Brazoria and West Columbia and Sweeny, so we know everybody that’s been living here, so whenever they need help, we’re here to help them,” Dwain Stewart said. “It’s a great community.”
While shopping for this recipe, Stewart’s employees in Brazoria were friendly and poised to help, though all ingredients for this recipe could be quickly found.
A fresh summer salad sounds like an appealing choice for many people, a Stewart’s Food Store employee said.
“That salad you’re making, it sounds just right,” the employee said.
Salad Boats With Chicken and Mango
Total time: 17-25 minutes
Serves: 6
Ingredients
6 4-ounce boneless skinless chicken breasts
3 ripe mangos
12 tablespoons of hoisin sauce
6 to 12 leaves of romaine lettuce
3 cups of chopped cabbage (optional)
6 tablespoons of olive oil
1 pinch of sea salt
2 pinches of black pepper
1 handful of wonton strips or rice crackers
Instructions
Heat the grill or stovetop to high heat.
Meanwhile, dice each mango into half-inch cubes.
Take the skin and core of each mango and rub out all of the pulp that can possibly be rubbed out into a bowl.
Pour the hoisin sauce into the bowl and stir.
Tenderize the chicken breasts.
Pour the olive oil, sea salt and black pepper over the chicken breasts and combine until evenly coated.
Cook on each side, until crisp.
Slice the chicken breasts in half-inch wide strips.
Arrange the lettuce leaves out on a plate, doubling them if too small or torn.
Divide the chicken, mangos, sauce and cabbage (if desired) evenly between the lettuce leaves. Evenly sprinkle the wonton strips or rice crackers on top.
The salad boats can be eaten multiple ways, including rolled up into a sort of taco or sliced into a more traditional-looking salad.
