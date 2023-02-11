Slave Ditch: Marker is fading scar across the years and the land

It’s not much to look at now, but the remnants of the massive efforts by two venture firms to create a canal for plantation cotton can still be seen here. Known locally as the Slave Ditch, it is near Crepe Myrtle Street in Lake Jackson where its historic marker stands.
An historic folly
It’s a tale of tragedy, both for the enslaved who labored to manually move uncounted tons of humid, heavy clay and for the speculators who sought to gain wealth by cutting out potential railroad and steamboat fees with this prodigious shortcut. It didn’t work. The fallout from its failure included fleeing creditors, a suing spouse, shipwrecks, heartbreak, bankruptcy and more from the subsequent, Texas-sized fallout.
The Handbook of Texas sums it up in this way. “The Brazos Canal Company, chartered in 1841, represented the first effort in the Galveston area to connect inland plantations to Gulf shipping ports. Construction began in 1847 on a ‘slave ditch’ in southern Brazoria County dug by slaves of the owners. The first mile took two years to dig and was soon abandoned.”
Then, in 1850, a second attempt “was authorized to construct a canal between the harbor of San Luis or West Galveston Bay to the Brazos River, to be completed within six years. It initially measured fifty-five feet wide and 4¼ miles long.”
Manual labor, not freely given
Author and history writer Lora-Marie Bernard is one of a handful of area experts on this rush-to-riches scheme which took place when cotton was indeed king here. It was that Brazoria crop which was costly to transport by mules or horses and whose end users often lay half a continent away. “In my presentations and research, I make it clear that I believe enslaved people were used to create the canal for the Brazos Canal Company,” she told Brazos Monthly. “I can’t imagine the term Slave Ditch would even exist if white contract labor had been hired.”
A quick, informal calculation suggests that perhaps 85 or more slaves had to move as much as 620,000 cubic feet of gumbo clay, sand and top soil using shovels, picks and buckets along with the assistance of a few mules and oxen in order to create a canal. “In 1846, Texas was in its first year or so of being the newest slave state in the United States,” Bernard added. “This meant that chattel slavery was in full force and effect. I can’t begin to think Brazoria County would have been as rich and powerful as it was for centuries if chattel slavery were not a foundational and embedded part of the economy. Stephen F. Austin even admitted that point. ”These workers stories are lost to history, but we can gather a bit of what their lives may have been like thanks to audio accounts the Works Progress Administration (WPA) gathered in the mid-20th Century.
Transcriptions of their recordings are now found in the Library of Congress.
Life as property
Litt Young was a former Texas slave who shared his story with a WPA microphone. We’ve regularized his spoken dialect for spelling and his punctuation for clarity. “When that bell rang at four o’clock, you’d better get up,” Young recalled. “Because the overseer was standing there with a whipping strap if you was late. My daddy got a whipping most every morning for oversleeping.
“His owner, Missy Gibbs, hired a preacher to help backup the straps her overseers carried. “She had him preach how we was to obey our master and Missy if we want to go to Heaven,” Young said. “But, when she (Missy) wasn’t there, the preacher came out preaching straight from the Bible.” “In spite of cheap labor and expensive cotton, each effort failed.
“Many water projects in early Texas went belly up,” Bernard explained. “My guess is that the company just ran out of money, which it did on many of its projects. Still, the fact that the ditch was never filled in and was obviously maintained tells me it served a purpose for the agricultural industry here. It wasn’t defunct by any means. Since we have fully incorporated it into our drainage system also gives me reason to believe it had a purpose in the development of early Southern Brazoria.”
The costs of a canal
James L. Smith is another of the few who have researched this bit of Brazoria’s history. He has written in detail about the flood of misery that arrived, not only for its slaves, but for those who planned and financed the canal. He notes the following in his work:
In 1844, Frederick Lensky’s body was found after he was drowned when a “hard norther” sank his flatboat on its way from San Luis to Galveston. In 1847, Abner Jackson, another principal in a canal company was mortgaged to the hilt and described as being under “severe financial distress.” Lawsuits and foreclosures followed.
James Hamilton, who might today be described as an angel investor who might have saved the canal project, was lost in 1857 when the steamship Opelousas collided with a sister ship, the Galveston, and sank during heavy weather. And in the whirlwind of legal actions that might feel like a modern cryptocurrency debacle, one investor was sued by his own wife. They had cleverly created a prenuptial agreement so that the lawsuit would conceal their assets from the canal’s many creditors.
The last word
Still, it’s not a total loss. Neighbors living in the area told us that, even more than a century after its construction, the modest depression which remains of the Slave Ditch helps keep their houses dry during our periodic, heavy rains.
