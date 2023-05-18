Former Brazoria County District Attorney Jeri Yenne delivers the keynote address Thursday at the Brazoria County Fallen Officer Memorial ceremony at the Brazoria County Sheriff's Department in Angleton.
Brazoria County Justice of the Peace Roy Castillo, left, and Pearland Police Chief Johnny Spires pose with pictures of fallen Pearland officers Thursday at the Brazoria County Fallen Officer Memorial in Angleton.
ANGLETON — The memories of Brazoria County law enforcement officers who gave their lives need to remain part of our history, not pass into it, Brazoria County Chief Deputy Ian Patin said.
“We are truly grateful for their sacrifices. Though many came before we were born, still we will not forget,” he said.
More than 100 people, including those who wear the badge, family members, friends, colleagues and supporters, joined in the Brazoria County Fallen Officer Memorial ceremony Thursday outside the sheriff’s department in Angleton. The monument there pays tribute to the 14 officers who had made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.
The ceremony coincides with National Police Week, first designated in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy.
“Many of the folks we’ve memorialized today were not known by many of us,” Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said in address those gathered. “I happened to grow up with one of them, Pat Roberts, so it’s an honor to recognize them.”
The names of Brazoria County’s fallen officers were solemnly read aloud, the first being Special Deputy Hillen A. Munson, who died of a gunshot wound as part of a posse pursuing two escaped county jail inmates in 1909. The most recent, Pearland Police Officer Endy Ekpanya, died in 2016 when a drunken driver slammed into his patrol vehicle.
Information about all the county law enforcement deaths can be found at the Officer Down Memorial Page, including how the officer died and the consequences for the other people involved. Visitors can leave a comment under their name in remembrance of them; under Ekpanya, there are over 170 reflections.
Former Pearland Police Sgt. Alexander Watkins spoke his tribute.
“We started our (law enforcement) career in the same year, and I remember how enthusiastic, eager and determined you were to complete FTO and hit the streets,” Watkins said. “Your spirit lives on in the City of Pearland.”
As part of the tribute, photographs of the fallen officers were placed in the memorial garden.
Keynote speaker Jerri Yenne, retired Brazoria County district attorney, said a sense of unity and resilience emerges because of officers’ sacrifices, reminding everyone of the strength found within a community that stands together.
“Today we’re stopping to give a second thought because of the fallen,” she said.
Sheriff Bo Stallman expressed gratitude to all who came to pay their respects and pledged unwavering support to the law enforcement community.
“This service is a way of showing that they will never be forgotten,” he said. “This should be a reminder of the dangers we face every day.”
Clara Tyler is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her 979-237-0152.
