FREEPORT — Spring has sprung in Freeport, and it’s time to prepare for an egg-stravagant celebration organizers say will not disappoint.
The Easter Eggstravaganza, Freeport’s annual easter egg hunt, is hopping back to Freeport’s Municipal Park this weekend.
“It’s an annual event; we do it every year and it’s just giving back to the community,” Recreation Center Manager Crystal Ruiz said.
Regardless of age, local children will be able to participate in an Easter egg hunt hosted by the Freeport Recreation Center. Participating children will be split into seven age groups, ranging from babies to 11-year-olds.
Parents will only be allowed to assist those under 2 years of age.
The 15,000 pre-filled eggs are to be hidden and ready to be gathered by 9:30 a.m. Saturday at 421 N. Brazosport Blvd. All ages will start their hunt at the same time, in their designated hunting grounds.
Free frozen treats will be available to keep guests hydrated.
“We’ll be giving away 400 sno-cones, bikes, and the golden eggs for each group,” Ruiz said.
Taking part in the event is free, and there will be prizes that will vary based on age group, such as full easter baskets filled with fidgets and candies, for those who are able to find a golden egg.
The city has also provided four bicycles to be given out as part of this event.
“The police department donated two, and the city donated two,” Assistant City Manager Lance Petty said.
Clara Tyler is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her 979-237-0152.
