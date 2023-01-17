ANGLETON — A car drove into a train without slowing down, killing the two people inside the sedan, police said.
Police are not releasing the names of the 52-year-old man and 59-year-old woman who died in the collision with the train about 10 p.m. Saturday, though police know who they are, Angleton Police Sgt. Ernesto DeLosSantos said.
“Both people in the vehicle have been identified, but at this time, we’re not releasing the names pending confirmation of a verification of a certain family member,” DeLosSantos said.
About 50 cars on the eastbound Union Pacific train had passed through the intersection of South Velasco and Kiber streets when the brown Kia sedan ran through the crossing guard and into the train, an Angleton police news release said. Witnesses said it did not appear the car made any effort to stop, DeLosSantos said.
“I don’t believe weather was a factor in the collision,” DeLosSantos said. “Witnesses on scene said that the vehicle didn’t slow down, so we’re still trying to determine what may have caused it. There wasn’t any indication that the driver slowed down and all the equipment was functioning properly at the railroad crossings. Right now we’re still trying to determine what may have caused the actual collision.”
The investigation into the cause is continuing, he said.
Gayla Murphy is assistant managing editor of The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0155.
