MANVEL — Two of the three Manvel City Council races on Saturday's ballot remain undecided after the candidates failed to win an outright majority.
The top two vote-getters in the Place 2 and Place 3 races move on to a runoff election to determine the winner. Early voting in the runoff will begin May 30 and Election Day will be June 10.
In Place 2, David Lands received the most votes with 616, good for 46.6 percent of the total cast. He will meet Spruill in the runoff after she finished second with 339 votes for 25.64 percent, final, unofficial results from the Brazoria County elections office show.
Harry Opliger fell just shy of a clear majority for Place 3. He earned 619 votes or 47.73 percent and will face runner-up Norman Desormeaux, who received 399 votes or 30.76 percent.
Place 5 will get a new face after Crystal Sarmiento defeated incumbent Jason Albert by 45 votes.
Four candidates were seeking to replace Lorraine Hehn in Place 2 after she chose to run for mayor instead of seek reelection to the seat she had held since 2015. Lands is campaigning on a platform of preserving Manvel's rural areas from development while Spruill, a member of the Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, has been active on the Manvel Economic Development Corp.
They will move on while project manager Jason Hoelsher, who earned 249 votes or 18.84 percent, and technician and director of the Bluewater HOA Angelo Cassoro, who received 118 votes or 8.93 percent, were eliminated.
In Place 3, Realtor and travel agent Pedro Iznaga gained had 279 votes or 21.51 percent to fall short of the runoff.
The Place 3 winner will replace Niccole Tyson, who chose not to seek reelection after a single term on council.
Sarmiento earned 693 votes, or 51.68 percent, to Albert’s 648 votes and 48.32 percent to claim Place 5. She is the CEO of The ARI Source. She has worked over 24 years in business development with hundreds of business professionals focusing on solution-minded concepts, she said.
Albert, 51, hails from East Hartford, Connecticut, but has made Manvel his home. Unattached, Albert lists his family as his fur babies. With a master of business administration from MidAmerica Nazarene University a bachelor's in human resources management from Friends University, he is deputy chief of EMS in Fort Bend County.
This is Sarmiento’s first attempt at an elected office.
All vote results are unofficial until canvassed.
Gayla Murphy is assistant managing editor for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0155.
