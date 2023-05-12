FREEPORT — Two boaters who found themselves in the water without life jackets after their boat capsized were rescued by a nearby tugboat crew, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report at 1:10 p.m. Friday that a 16- to 20-foot pleasure boat had capsized and two men were in the water near the west gate of the Brazos Locks. The men were not wearing life jackets.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Freeport 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew to assist.
The crew of the nearby 67-foot tugboat Lucas Paul Devall responded, launched their skiff and pulled both boaters out of the water, the Coast Guard’s news release states. When the Coast Guard boat crew arrived, the two men were transferred aboard the response boat and taken ashore, the release states. The two men were treated by emergency medical services personnel waiting at Station Freeport and reportedly were in stable condition.
The capsized vessel is tied off to a tree outside the channel, west of the Brazos Locks, according to the news release.
“It is critical for boaters to wear life jackets at all times underway,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Walker, operations specialist, Sector Houston-Galveston. “Accidents on the water often happen quickly, and it’s difficult to locate and don a life jacket in the middle of an emergency.”
