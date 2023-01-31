CLUTE — Proof of advancement in the long gestating Highway 288 construction project is coming on the route from Clute to Freeport as the Texas Department of Transportation will be changing the lane closures.
After a week’s delay, road crews facilitating the alternating of lanes and closures Friday through Sunday will mark the end of one phase of the project, the “construction traffic switch,” transportation department spokesman Danny Perez said.
“During this time, alternating lanes of SH 332 eastbound main lanes will be closed from the 288 Ramp to the Crescent Height crossover. These will be daytime closures only,” he said.
Some headaches to commuters are possible for the next month and a half, he said.
“The Main Street entrance ramp will be closed beginning Friday night for reconstruction for approximately six weeks with a detour in place. There will be short-term closures on 288 southbound daily,” Perez said.
During the construction, Copper Road has remained an available detour for drivers heading south and looking to duck around the organized chaos of the cloverleaf.
Rebuilding the interchanges has been ongoing since August 2018 and projected to cost $13.9 million. Concrete is being removed and replaced for each of the roadways at the intersection, which includes Highway 332, Highway 288 and Highway 288-B.
There have been long spans of inactivity because of issues with contractors and weather, the highway department said. Its original completion date of May 2020, has been pushed back multiple times.
Freeport has seen its share of construction between the Highway 288 work and the $85 billion transportation plan’s Highway 36 expansion reaching the southern end of that road with closures along Velasco.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
