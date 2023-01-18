MANVEL — Another part of Highway 288 is expected to face a closing of multiple weeks.
Through February 3, the highway near the intersection at CR 56 in Manvel will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly. The Texas Department of transportation said only one direction of traffic will be closed at a time.
“The work includes partial demolition of the CR 56 bridge over the main lanes of Highway 288. This is not a total demolition. This will allow us to widen the bridge to improve mobility and enhance safety,” highway department spokesman Danny Perez said.
The traffic for the busy highway will be detoured through the Meridiana Parkway intersection and back onto the main lines.
“We understand there are many folks who travel along Highway 288 in the late evening/early morning hours, so we will have officers in place to manage the flow of traffic through the detour,” Perez said. “We anticipate this work taking about three weeks to complete — weather permitting. However, we will work to get it done as quickly as possible.”
Parts of Highway 288 have been under construction for some time now as the state works on its expansion. Multiple new overpasses are included in the state’s new master highway plan, and Brazoria County is in the preliminary stages of extending the toll lanes south of Highway 6.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
