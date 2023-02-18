LAKE JACKSON
Fidgeting from anticipation, grunts, sighs, celebratory claps and a single microphone being adjusted by children differing in height showed the seriousness of the competitors in the Southern Brazoria County Spelling Bee.
Jairus Reyes, a third-grader from Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic School in Richwood who was one of the contest’s youngest entrants, kept his nerve, then took the top prize.
Correctly spelling “quadrillion” secured the victory for Jairus, who had been studying some of the words he encountered in the contest just three hours prior to taking the stage Thursday at Lake Jackson Intermediate School.
“He really has a good memory in terms of learning new words and I wanted to encourage that,” said his father, JC Reyes. “He’s naturally competitive as well. It’s not that hard to push him to study this. He wanted to do it. Every night we would strategize on how he can still do fun stuff but at the same time get portions of learning new words.”
One of the ingredients to Jairus’ success came from having a balance when it came to studying, his mother said.
“We always want him to have a balance. We don’t want him to hate this experience. We want him to love it,” Larisa Reyes said.
His father noted that at Jairus’ age, it’s hard to focus for an hour because it becomes overwhelming.
“I negotiated with him — ‘How about 10 minutes? We’ll do as many words as we can, and with that time, at least you still get something,’” JC Reyes said.
Jairus faced 22 other spellers from 13 schools in the competition, including Emerson Montgomery, who had won the last three years, starting her streak as a fourth-grader. The local bee is open to third- through eighth-graders.
Thursday’s win wasn’t the first time Jairus competed in a spelling bee, his father said.
“Last year he also studied for his school’s spelling bee. He was able to study the first 50 words in one week and he did pretty well,” JC Reyes said. “However, he was in second grade and he was so excited that right after the word would come out he would spell it and then learn them.”
The Houston Public Media Spelling Bee, the largest local competition in the country, is the next step for Jairus. The winner of that regional event advances to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which has been won by South Asians for 15 years in a row — an ethnicity to which Jairus and his father belong.
“Our family is in the Philippines right,” his dad said. “My wife’s immediate family is in New Zealand, so every round I’m sending them a video so at least they’re kind of with us.
“The Houston champion last year is actually Filipino. They are proud, of course, once they see someone from their country get representation.”
Increasing his child’s vocabulary throughout the process of participating in the bee was not the only valuable lesson that came from the process, JC Reyes said.
“The confidence in the stage as well, being under pressure and having that composure,” he said. “If you noticed, a phone rang in one of his words. I think he got distracted, but he was like, ‘OK, let me hear the word again,’ and then he spelled it.”
Last year, when Jairus competed as a second-grader, he didn’t make it to the end.
“That’s when he lost. He was so excited, he knew the word but he misspoke,” JC Reyes said. “That’s why you saw the adjustment now. He was more composed, asking for a definition, asking for a sentence and asking for the word to be repeated even though some of those words he can’t spell regularly.”
The nerves of being a contestant in the spelling bee may be more intense for the speller, but in his father thinks might have been more nervous than his son.
“He’s focused, he knows how to focus — once he’s into it. he’s really in on it,” Larisa Reyes said. “He’s very determined. Ever since he was a kid, once he gets into something, he’s so focused on it.”
Reading is an activity Jairus enjoys often, he said, and his favorite book series is “Magic Tree House.”
He was also excited to tell his classmates he won because he thinks it’s really hard to win the spelling bee, he said. He wants to continue competing through the eighth grade, Jairus said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.