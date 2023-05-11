ANGLETON — Four people have been arrested and charged with drug offenses after a monthlong investigation into activity at an East Phillips Street home, authorities said.
The Brazoria County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant Tuesday after investigating suspected trafficking at the home in the 200 block of East Phillips Street.
After the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office Response Team entered and secured the home, a search found 44 grams of methamphetamine, 19 ounces of marijuana and 1.4 grams of generic Aderall, a news release from the task force states. The estimated street value of the drugs seized is about $1,140, the release states.
The four people found in the home were arrested. They are:
Shane Keith Sullivan, 52, of Angleton, who is charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, drug possession and marijuana possession as well as a parole violation. He remained in the Brazoria County jail Wednesday night on $110,000 bond, according to online records;
Billyedale West, 46, of Clute, who is charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. He remained in the Brazoria County jail Wednesday night on $75,000 bond;
Jerrilynn Weinberg, 33, of Alvin, who is charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. She also has a $75,000 bond.
Jordan Casey Fontenot, 34, of Alvin, who is being held on $75,000 bond for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.
All of the charges are felonies. Sullivan was free on bond awaiting trial on a 2022 drug charge, and Fontenot was out on bond for two unrelated cases at the time of their arrests Tuesday.
No money or other property were seized during the operation, the news release states.
Anyone with information regarding suspicious activity related to narcotics is encouraged to contact the Brazoria County Narcotics Task Force at 979-864-2255. All tips and information provided will be kept confidential.
Clara Tyler is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her 979-237-0152.
