CLUTE — Brazosport ISD believes that combining health goals and the workplace will help their employees find success in more ways than one.
The district’s health initiative has gone digital with a customized version of the Vantage Fit wellness app. The app is used to provide rewards, promote and recognize those employees who make their health a priority, Director of Benefits and Wellness Rachel Arthur said.
Most think of physical activity when they think of wellness, Arthur said, but the challenges in the app include nutritional, mental and physical categories.
The app launched Monday, and participants were able to log their mood, meals and water intake and take part in this month’s step challenge.
“Just like other apps, you download it to your phone and it syncs with any smart device,” Arthur said. “For anyone that does not have one of those devices, you can just use your phone. As long as you have your phone on you, it will track your steps.”
The staff initiative not only encourages employees to have self-accountability but also rewards them for their efforts.
“They’re gonna be rewarded right off the bat with this first challenge as long as they sign in and set up their health profile and commit to being a part of it,” Arthur said.
Custom water bottles with intake goals on the side are one of the first prizes available to app users.
Users have the option to complete all or just some of the tasks, with points or monetary values assigned. All earned credits go into the user’s virtual wallets, where they can spend their earnings on items from an online catalog. When anyone achieves 400 points, they will receive a wellness challenge T-shirt, Arthur said.
After this first four-week step challenge, employees will be put into a drawing for a custom pair of Nikes, and the district is working toward a huge grand prize for the end of the year, she said.
The app initially launched last week but ran into a couple of problems. The district reset and started anew with 524 participants having logged in to set up health profiles and 68 percent actively participating as of noon Monday.
There are about 2,000 employees in Brazosport ISD who all have access to an account, but they need to go in and set up their wellness profiles, Arthur said.
Allison Jasso, director of guidance and counseling, said the app is very user-friendly and worked well with her Apple Watch. She took part in last week’s test group, she said.
“It’s things that I know I should be doing, but to be honest, I’m not the best at,” Jasso said. “It helps me mentally know I need to make sure I spend time each day checking the app and making sure I’m reaching the goals for the week. I like how they have the goals set up.”
The goals seem attainable, starting small and building from there, she said. The additional focus on wellness is part of the daily conversations with her department now, she said.
“I love it. I think it’s the motivation that I needed to really stop and focus on my wellness,” Jasso said. “I’m the director of guidance and counseling, so I’m always encouraging others to take care of themselves, but it’s always easier to tell other people to do and then not put the focus on making sure I’m doing it myself.”
The prize incentives are very motivating for Jasso, she said.
Jasso’s health objectives include a major goal of losing 100 pounds, which she started last September and has already reached the halfway point. The app and wellness program will help her with the movement category, she said.
“We want to take care of our BISD family. That’s what we are — we’re family,” Arthur said. “And we hope we can take care of them and support them in their wellness journeys. We’re a really big advocate and really pushing for helping people take care of themselves so they can better take care of the students. It’s helping our staff pour into their own cups so they can really help our students.”
That includes supporting mental and emotional health for the employees, she said.
Preventative care is also being emphasized, and soon the district plans to partner with healthcare provider Kelsey-Seybold to launch the first BISD NearSite Clinic that promotes quality care and easy access March 6.
They will also introduce educational sciences and fiscal wellness as the district builds on its capabilities, Arthur said.
“We will absolutely continue to grow on what we’re putting into place right now,” she said.
There is a lot of space for creativity and customization to create challenges and awards for the employees. In February, there will be heart-health awareness, including incentives for getting a blood-pressure check and other challenges that will be put in place.
Her favorite part is to open her phone and see the leaderboard showing who is participating, Arthur said.
“It’s creating a camaraderie, a sense of teamwork where people are supporting each other,” Arthur said. “But also a little bit of competitiveness. It’s really motivating people to participate and encouraging some interaction and connection on a different level.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.