Several teachers at Brazoswood High were caught off guard as a crowd of industry leaders and school officials knocked on their doors with balloons and checks in hand as part of the Career and Technology Education Major Giving Campaign grant awards.
“Through our Major Giving Campaign that we launched at the beginning of last school year, we’ve been able to raise almost $5.3 million to benefit career technical education, teachers and the workforce for the future,” Brazosport ISD Resource Development Coordinator Aaron Ennis said.
Some of those proceeds are being awarded to teachers who have applied for different grants to support their students and curriculum in CTE for the future, he said.
On Friday, six teachers shared in nearly $55,000 in grant funds that were contributed by local industry companies, including Freeport LNG, Dow, BASF, KCG Industrial, Contech, Control Services, Apache Industrial Services, Norrell Construction, Southern Gulf Solutions, Top Coat Fabrication, Wood Group, Sorrell Construction Equipment and Materials, the City of Lake Jackson and the City of Clute.
This major giving campaign aimed to raise $5 million in advance of the school’s new CTE center opening, and that was quickly exceeded, Ennis said. The goal is to make it an annual event to celebrate the month of February as CTE month.
A small portion of the major giving proceeds went to the teachers who presented forward-thinking and innovative ideas to sustain and grow the CTE department, Education Foundation Executive Director Jessie Jennings said.
Culinary Arts teacher Vanessa Richardson received $15,000 toward her initiative to bring together her students and the community through food. She proposed using the funds to purchase a Proseal packaging machine that will take the meals the students cook as part of their class curriculum, package and vacuum seal them so that they can distribute meals to the elderly and community for those in need.
Her idea is to package and utilize leftover foods from school functions or class assignments instead of it going to waste, Director of CTE and Fine Arts Amy Pope said. This will allow Richardson’s classes to take care of the community while showcasing her culinary students and show that the school has a service to offer that supports the community as a whole.
Robotics and engineering teacher Corbi Weiss’ eyes were full of surprise as she received a check for $9,996 to aid her in purchasing a VEX v5 Workcell robot arm for her classroom.
Weiss wants to implement the innovative technology in the latter part of the robotics pathway, she said. She hopes it will help her retain and gain more students while also giving them a more exciting curriculum for the program.
“It’s going to give the kids more industry experience and understanding of how the manufacturing process works,” Weiss said.
Another goal of the campaign is not just to think about five or 10 years, but rather 20 to 30 years in the future, Ennis said.
“This will hopefully continue to revolutionize the way that we look at work, the way that we look at construction and petrochemicals, the way that we look at skills and trades,” he said. “Not today, but further down the road. This will make our futures stronger. This will make our skills and trades stronger. We’ll continue to see the craftsmen rise.”
The remaining funds will be used to grow future CTE programs and initiatives, he said.
“This is the future of our companies,” BASF Freeport Site Controller Patrick Stevenson said.
That is the major reason companies like BASF want to help fund the district, he said. He was excited to recognize the teachers and support their programs, he said.
A lot of thought time and caring goes into writing the grants so surprising the teachers is a reward for working so hard, Pope said.
“It’s always fun once you’ve put a lot of work into something to have the students see the hard work pay off — to celebrate it in front of your students,” she said.
The six teachers were chosen from among 16 applicants who had to provide grant ideas that met the criteria of sustainable ideas that can take their programs to the next level, Pope said.
Graphics design teacher Nova Rollo was brought to tears when she was presented with her check for $10,145. She wrote her grant proposal to request a new vinyl maker that will allow her students to print on larger sheets and different types of materials to save them time instead of piecing them together like they currently do.
“For my kids, it means everything to them because it’s professional equipment. My kids are great and they deserve it,” Rollo said, still stunned that she was chosen. “When you do a grant, sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. It’s never always set in stone.”
The other grant recipients included $6,798 for floral teacher Melissa Lane, $6,598 for agricultural mechanics teacher Chase Watson and $6,000 for rocketry teacher Chris McLeod.
