Duels, royalty and vicious power struggles make up Brazosport High School’s production of the classic story, “The Three Musketeers.”
The story of family and resilience, and just a bit of violence, follows a boy as he tries to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a respected musketeer in Paris. It features elaborate choreographed combat scenes never seen before on the Brazosport stage, Director Maggie Duncan-Crawford said.
“We’re trying to up the interest in the community on what we’re doing, and I thought it was a good family show and it incorporates a lot of the different technical elements that usually high schoolers don’t get,” she said.
“Basically we’re trying to push ourselves out of the whole Disney era, you know, since it’s high school and really challenge them more. There’s nothing wrong with Disney, but just sometimes, we just want to push ourselves harder and do something more difficult.”
As the main character, D’artagnan, goes throughout the story, he meets the three musketeers and joins them on their journey to take down their longtime enemy, Cardinal Richelieu, learning many lessons along the way.
“He’s clumsy and gets himself in a lot of trouble, but he falls in love and finds his way in the end, but it takes a while because he just keeps finding trouble,” said junior Jackson Lewis, who plays D’artagnan.
The driving conflict of the story comes from Cardinal Richelieu, who is doing everything in his power to kill D’artagnan and the musketeers in a quest to become king.
“He knows that he wants power and to control everything, and he’s doing anything to get that, and so he’s really persistent and he’s really annoying, and — I don’t know — he’s a little gross, but it’s so fun,” said senior Leonel Morales, who plays the villainous cardinal. “He’s definitely somebody who will go to any lengths possible to get exactly what he wants, which is where the musketeers come in.”
And what are the musketeers without their dueling?
Because of such large conflicts being integral to the show, a big piece of the show is the on-stage combat that takes place, with real metal rapiers and intricately choreographed scenes. The students worked for weeks through long learning workshops to hone their sword-fighting skills to present the scenes safely while still being entertaining.
“We spent weeks literally just learning how to swing a sword so we can get into the combat aspect,” said senior Holden Ford, who plays D’artagnan’s father. “Before we even picked up a sword, we were fighting with sticks for weeks just learning the simple swings, jabs, cut and the counter moves. It was a lot.”
Although the funny moments and fight scenes are to be focused on, there are lessons that can be learned from the characters as well — such as never giving up or simply appreciating your family.
“It is relatively unrelatable just because it’s set so far back, but they see that family dynamics, they don’t really change through time,” said junior Gabby Harvey, who plays Sabine. “I think people will come to this and think they are just seeing this funny cool story, but they’ll end up walking away with hard life lessons that had to be learned, honestly it’s a coming of age story.”
“Three Musketeers” is a family-friendly show, welcoming everyone in the community to come see it as everyone will find something to enjoy as they watch the action filled story.
“Above all, it’s a comedy, it’s an adventure and it’s really fun to watch on stage,” Morales said. “Even kids to grown adults just love it. It’s something real, especially on stage. It’s got a little bit of everything.”
“Three Musketeers” will be presented at 6 p.m. Friday, 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the John Magee Performance Center at Brazosport High School, 1800 W. Second St. in Freeport. Tickets are $5 for students, $10 for adults, and free for active or retired military or first responders.
“So it’s not where you’re not falling asleep in your seat. It’s really grand, with the scale of the story, the combat, the action, the snippets of humor that keep you going, it’s just grand,” said senior Kade Marquez, who plays Rochefort.
