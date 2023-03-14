LAKE JACKSON — It’s not too late to grab a wristband for the 6th Annual Adult Easter Egg Hunt, but tickets for the usually sold-out event are expected to be gone soon.
Only about 450 wristbands are left out of the 900 available, said Justin Janis, marketing and youth programs coordinator for the Lake Jackson Parks and Recreation Department.
This year, the city will host its teen egg hunt at the same time as the adult one — 8:30 p.m. April 6. There are about 150 tickets remaining for the teen event, Janis said.
The registration fee is $15 for an adult and $7 for a teen.
“For the adult one, we have up to $12,000 worth of prizes. Those range anywhere from TV’s to gaming systems,” Janis said. “I’ve got some Nintendo Switches and some X-boxes ready to go.”
There’s also outdoor gear, Whataburger for a year baskets worth a $350 value, baskets from Raising Cane’s and more prizes coming in, including restaurant and travel gift cards, he said.
The hunt has about $1,000 worth of prizes for the teen hunt, including a Nintendo Switch Lite, gift cards and a television.
All the eggs look the same, but there are golden tickets inside for prize winners, Janis said.
The teen hunt usually coincides with the kids’ event at 6 p.m., but the staff decided to change it up a bit this year.
“We thought it’d be a great idea to give the teens an opportunity to do this at the same time as the adults,” Janis said. “Being able to experience the flashlight egg hunt is so fun, because we turn out all the lights on the softball field. Everyone’s got their head lamps and their flashlight and they’re waiting for that time to go.”
The rec center closes early before the event and all staff hands are on deck to put out more than 5,000 eggs, which are snatched up in about a minute’s time, Janis said.
The free kids’ event will have about 10,000 eggs available during the hunt. The kids’ event is separated into age categories, beginning with babies and non-walkers, 2 and younger, ages 3 to 5, ages 6 to 8 and ages 9 to 11.
Last year was the first year back for the adult event after COVID with about 650 participants. Because of the popularity of the event, the available tickets were increased significantly to 900.
“I think the most fun part is, especially for the adult one, is just the experience of being able to act like your inner child,” Janis said.
Those who wish to participate in the teen or adult egg hunt must go to the Recreation Center at 91 Lake Road to purchase their wristbands, Janis said.
The city is also hosting its first Adaptive Easter Egg Hunt at 5:30 p.m. March 29.
The free event is for all ages of those with special needs and will take place inside the Doris Williams Civic Center at 333 Highway 332.
Two separate locations within the center will be available for attendees, including a place in the ballroom for everyone. There will also be a separate room with eggs attached to balloons for the visually and mobility impaired so everyone can participate, Janis said.
The city is partnering with the Brazosport Noon Lions Club to provide prizes for the event.
It was important to staff and city officials to have an inclusive event for the special needs population to ensure they’re given that same opportunity, Janis said.
