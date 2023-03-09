LAKE JACKSON — When Dale Ahlquist didn’t throw on a pair of jeans and head off Wednesday morning to meet his buddies at Whataburger for their daily hangout session, his wife knew something was up.
She found out what that was a few hours later.
An emotional Neldia Ahlquist accepted the Woman of the Year honor Wednesday afternoon at the Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce Awards Luncheon at the Lake Jackson Civic Center. The honor celebrates decades of her involvement in the community and with the chamber.
“I can’t tell you how many years I have sat out there in that crowd, never ever imagining, all the special unique women before me, I am so thrilled just to be a part of that,” she said. “I love everything that I do. I love the community involvement. I love the chamber; I love what it stands for.”
Among the community causes Ahlquist supports are the 100 Club, Brazosport Business Roundtable, Brazosport Symphony League, Community Foundation of Brazoria County and Breakfast Lions Club. She doesn’t just sit on boards and attend luncheons, though. She is one of the cooks who prepared meals for the Elizabethan Madrigal Feast at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, collected food and delivered it to a shelter and organized a food drive for the symphony’s Christmas concert that resulted in providing 183 meals through the Brazoria County Dream Center.
“I love working,” Ahlquist said. “Helping people, or being with people, what can I do for somebody today? That’s what I want to do. That’s what keeps me going.”
She also has led the chamber’s Leadership Brazosport program for more than a decade, showing people interested in being the leaders of tomorrow pieces of the community they might not be familiar with and how they can be involved.
“The leadership program that I’ve done for so long, my favorite is the nonprofits,” Ahlquist said. “If I can find some little way to help a mother with feeding her kids or clothing her kids, helping them, that’s what it’s all about to me.”
Man of the Year recognition went to Jason Cordoba, a Brazoswood graduate who returned to his hometown to open a law firm.
Cordoba’s initial passion was for classical music before he became interested in the law, and now his passion is for serving the community. He has held seats on the boards of Heritage Bank, Lake Jackson EMS, Brazoria County Dream Center, Brazosport Symphony, Southwest SIDS Research Institute and Helping Hands and Hearts Hospice.
“I’m super appreciative of this award; it means a lot,” Cordoba said. “Part of the reason it means so much is because there are a ton of people in this room that I really think a lot of. There’s a ton of people in this room that I learn from every time I’m around them so it really makes it special.”
Recognized as a Facts Leader Under 40 in 2020 and inducted in the Brazoria County Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame a year later, the married father of three encourages others to get involved in their community.
“We’re called to help people. We’re called to pass on our blessings that we receive,” he said. “Find ways to serve and find ways to give back, and remember the people around who supported to get you where you got to. Try to give back and pass it on to others.”
Ron Martin, co-owner of Grapevine Gifts in Lake Jackson, received Ambassador of the Year recognition. Ambassadors are the public relations arm of the chamber who attend events such as ribbon-cuttings, and Martin attended more events than any other ambassador.
“I did tell them when Neldia asked me to be an ambassador, I said, ‘If I do this, y’all may get tired of seeing me, because I commit 100 percent,’” he said.
Industry Partner of the Year honors went to Freeport LNG, which has donated millions of dollars to community causes and is a strong supporter of the chamber. Its community relations leader, Wendy Mazurkiewicz, is the most recent past president of the chamber board.
“We try to be a good corporate partner in the communities and in Brazoria County where our employees and their families live and try to focus on the activities and the places that are important to them. So this means a lot to us,” said Mark Mallett, vice president of operations.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.