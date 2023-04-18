ANGLETON
Visitors looked over the 100 names of former students, teachers and staff who died while attending or in service to the district, paid somber tribute as more names were dedicated to the Angleton ISD Memorial Garden.
A project of the Angleton Alumni Association, the names of seven students and six staff members who died between 2017 and 2022 are now permanent parts of the monument.
Board member and class of ’67 graduate Linda Fox explained the history of the site with a heartfelt message.
“It was originally built to honor fellow classmates who had passed away and to remind local students not to forget that life is fragile,” Fox said at Saturday’s ceremony.
Created to honor Elaine White and Beth Self, who died in a prom night car wreck in 1966, and Patricia Greener and Suzanne Owens, who died the year before, the memorial garden at the old high school had fallen into shape over the years, Fox said.
Former teacher Jesse Bates created the memorial garden while agriculture teacher Lewis Gardner assisted him. Students from vocational classes and other groups helped construct the site.
The Class of 1967 committee raised money for the refurbishing plus provided landscaping, using purple and white plants, and extended the landscaping from the Memorial Garden to the History Center, association member and History Center volunteer Linda Winder said.
An alumni committee worked with memorial designer Leslie Bryson of Bryson Memorials in Angleton to refurbish the garden.
Names of all students who died while enrolled in an Angleton school from 1960 forward are engraved on pillars circling the Memorial Garden. These include students from Marshall and Angleton high schools and all elementary and junior high schools.
When the decision was made to include every student from the past 53 years in the memorial, committee members decided to add a memorial bench with the names of Angleton ISD staff who passed away during the same time frame while they were still employed with the district.
The bench includes the names of all faculty and staff who passed away during this time or took early retirement because of illnesses that led to their deaths.
Winder helped compile the list of names, she said.
“Anything from 2000 and on, is on the Internet, but before that, it’s only in hard copies,” Winder said. “To find them, we went through old copies of The Angleton Times, which is now defunct. It was very difficult.”
The History Center is in the old library on the Downing Road site. Shelves have been arranged to showcase the high school, junior high, each elementary, sports, band and choir, journalism and the old Marshall campus, she said.
Stories about each student and faculty member whose names are engraved on the Memorial Garden are on display at the History Center, Winder said.
Angleton ISD kept the Memorial Garden site intact when portions of the campus were deconstructed and the maintenance department rebuilt benches, Winder said.
The rededication included the induction of elementary students Abigail Arias, Ray Shawn Hudson Jr., and Conner Tate, and high school students Austin Jason Rieck, Christopher Rivera, Larry Swan Jr, and Brodie Tribbett. All were enrolled at Angleton schools at the time of their deaths.
Faculty and staff additions included Nancy Koenig Allen, Sherry Rodgers Foster, Leah Glaze, Joanne Puryear, Lina Ramirez and Tracy Turner. They were either employed at the time of their deaths or retired because of illnesses that led to their deaths, Winder said.
All those memorialized in Saturday’s ceremony died between 2017 and 2022. Dedications for others took place in 2013 and 2017. Fox read aloud the names of all students and teachers being added.
The family of Conner Tate came out to honor him with flowers to place at the bench. The family noted they were grateful that now his memory can always be a part of the school.
“It means the school has not forgotten him,” said Tate’s mother.
The friends and family of Brodie Tribbett came out in droves, all wearing custom t-shirts with his photo on them. Emotions ran high among all of them.
Brodie was an all-around wonderful kid, said his mother, Jennifer Conner.
“I miss my son every day. He was a really great kid,” she said.
