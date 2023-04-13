LAKE JACKSON — Have a ball celebrating Lake Jackson history Saturday night.
The Alden Ball, named for the famed Lake Jackson architect who laid out the city, welcomes all to a night immersed in the 1940s to raise money for the Lake Jackson Historical Association.
“I wanted to do something and do a fundraiser where people can kind of dress up, enjoy the music of early Lake Jackson,” Executive Director Lindsay Scovil said. “I thought, well, we can do big bands, music and dancing. Big band parties were so big back then and especially in Lake Jackson. I thought it would be really fun to recreate that.”
Hosted at the Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, the gala will give visitors a chance to check out all that’s going on at the museum.
“I think it’s really important to have people come in and be able to not only support us and celebrate what we’re doing, but actually be in our space and be able to see our exhibits,” Scovil said. “A lot of people maybe haven’t been here in a long time. So we are definitely doing it here at the museum so that people can be immersed in what we’re doing.”
The night will be filled with dancing, glamorous outfits and live music that mirrors what you would’ve heard at a party in the 1940s.
“We’re so lucky to have amazingly talented musicians in our area,” Scovil said. “One of the groups that we have is called the Brazosport Big Band, and they do a bunch of different events around town. We were able to get just a small portion of that; because we only have so much room, I can’t host a giant band here. So we’re going to have a smaller group of them and so they’re called the Brazosport Little Big Band.”
Since it is a gala, visitors are encouraged to come dressed up for the occasion, though it is not a requirement.
“That’s kind of part of the fun. You don’t have to; we are not requiring any sort of dress for people to attend,” Scovil said. “But if you want to get involved in that way, if you want to wear a costume, we’re suggesting 1940s.
“We just want people to join us and come out and have a good time so whatever people are comfortable in is totally fine, but I definitely have my costume all ready.”
Proceeds from the event will go directly back into the historical association, supporting the many programs, the main museum and Dow Office Museum. A section at the gala will be dedicated to the association’s different projects, allowing attendees to donate directly to a respective program, like updating the signage at the Jackson Plantation site.
“If that’s something that really is important to someone, they can donate directly to that project,” Scovil said. “So if there’s one thing that we are doing, one of our programs or one of our exhibits that is really important to them, they can donate directly to that and know their funds are going to go specifically to that.”
Another route of donation will be a silent auction, but it isn’t limited to those attending the ball. The auction will be online so anyone can bid.
“The items are amazing. My staff and my board have done a great job finding really, really neat items,” Scovil said.
After cocktail hour, dinner from Table 24 will be served at about 7 p.m. and will feature a program about the things the association has done in the past few years and plans for the future.
“Lake Jackson is a special community that has a uniqueness unlike other cities and small towns. We feel the history of this city from its small beginnings to house workers for Dow Chemical, to the history of the naming of streets, to the interesting people who called Lake Jackson home, are worth celebrating and provide a catalyst in our community to continue to make Lake Jackson a great place to live,” JLHA board president Rob Heckendorn said.
Tickets are $75 per person — $65 for association members — and available at LJhistory.org or in person at the museum. Table sponsorships are $800 for a VIP eight person table, and $600 for a second row eight-person table.
Tickets may be available at the door if still available.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.