FREEPORT — Freeport LNG’s liquefaction facility has been cleared to resume full operation, nine months to the day after an explosion at its Quintana Island facility.
The company received clearance from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Hazardous Materials Safety Administration to bring the last of its three trains — facilities that liquefy natural gas for export — back online, a news release from the company states.
The other two trains resumed operation last month after the company completed repairs to its three energy trains, two tanks and the first pier. The company’s second pier needed additional repair before it could be brought back into service, officials said.
“Freeport LNG’s trains two and three returned to full commercial operation in recent weeks, reaching production levels in excess of 1.5 billion cubic feet per day,” Corporate Communications Director Heather Browne said in the statement.
That would put the facility at about three-quarters of the more than 2 billion cubic feet of liquid natural gas the Quintana site can produce when it is operating at full capacity. The company has not specified when it believes it will achieve full capacity again.
“As previously stated, a conservative ramp-up profile to establish full three-train production is anticipated to occur over the next few weeks,” Browne said.
She declined to comment upon the status of any other equipment which may still be under repair.
Boats have returned to loading in the last month, though the company said there would be expected fluctuations in production rates as it returns to its new normal.
A number of factors were cited by investigations into the June 8 explosion, with the Department of Transportation finding fault first and foremost in a pipe valve’s erroneous closing. That resulted in a pressure build-up as the trapped liquefied natural gas slowly reverted back to a gaseous state and caused the pipes to buckle and fall from their perches.
The gas ripping through the double-walled piping sparked into an explosion by an exposed electrical conduit.
Other contributing factors were concluded to include worker fatigue and a lack of safety features which could monitor for the issues, which LNG has said they are addressing through the implementation of physical improvements and updated policies.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
