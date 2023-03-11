ANGLETON — The intention of segregation was to divide, but instead, Black students of the A.B. Marshall High School in Angleton said it unified them.
The significance and history of the school is not something they will easily let go of, former students said, and they are hoping to find a way to preserve the site of their former school.
The Marshall Complex Community meeting March 4 brought together alumni, those with family ties to the school and community leaders to talk about how Angleton ISD will use money allocated directly from the recently approved 2022 bond for $196.25 million.
Alumni Renard Thomas, a former Angleton ISD trustee and outspoken supporter for all things Marshall, led the meeting because even 50 years later, the school holds importance for him, he said.
“Time has come upon us. The ’40s, ’50s and ’60’s were not glorious times for minority people, but we had some bastions of hope and opportunity,” Thomas said. “Marshall was — in spite of all the stuff we were going through with the civil rights and all of that — Marshall was that safe haven.”
When the school closed and Angleton ISD integrated, Thomas and others attending Marshall didn’t celebrate, he said. They lost their special safe place, a place he believes needs to be preserved.
“I look at what has happened to this sacred place and I say we can do better than that, so today we intend to start the ball rolling to do that,” he said.
Angleton ISD repurposed the former Marshall campus into its bus barn. That use ended when a new transportation center opened in early 2022, and the district planned to use it for large-scale meetings and meeting space.
Thomas has a grander vision for the old campus, and money from the November 2022 bond issue earmarked for demolishing and restoring old structures can be used to make that vision a reality. Of the $9 million approved for that purpose, a third of it is dedicated to the former Marshall campus.
“Since the Marshall site is such a monumental, historical sacred ground for us, we decided to comply with the district’s request by bringing the community together and asking the community what they would like to see with that site,” he said.
Superintendent Phil Edwards set parameters for the discussion, but made it clear that he was open to ideas.
“There are some ideas we have and others we don’t know yet, because we haven’t gotten to that design work and there’s going to be a committee of people we bring from the community that will help us with that design work,” Edwards said. “We haven’t gotten to that point yet. I would expect us to get there in August.”
There are three older facilities that need to be addressed, Edwards said. $1.75 million has been set aside for the old junior high swimming pool, $3 million toward the old high school near the administration building and $3 million for the Marshall facility. That leaves $1.25 in contingency funds, he said.
There are some things at the Marshall facility that have to be done, Edwards said.
“When you drive by there, you see old gasoline tanks there. That part of the facility has to go away,” he said. “If they’re left there, I’ve seen this over time … what will happen will those things will start to rust and stuff will leak out. Those things need to go away and that’s the No. 1 thing on our list we need to make happen.”
The old brick vocational building and large metal mechanical shop building are falling down and they need to go away, Edwards said. Attendees pointed out the metal building housed the original elementary school — something Edwards didn’t know — and is worth trying to preserve, group members said.
It’s important for the district to work with the community when they get to the design phase to hear feedback about what should take priority, Edwards said.
“I don’t want to go off and do it on my own,” he said.
Turning the campus into a historical site is not something the district wants to pursue because the designation would put approval for any changes in the state’s hands, Edwards said. He wants the input from the alumni and community to maintain control over the site for now.
“They’re valuable members of our community,” Edwards said. “We understand in the ISD the significance of that site, and we want to make sure that we preserve it and make it something that everyone in the community is proud of.”
After hearing Edwards out, Thomas presented ideas the planning committee have been discussing for years, he said.
Turning a portion of the Marshall site into a place for job skills training, creating a financial literacy social network of churches and enrichment programs, forming a network between education, government and industry, and creating educational programs were all part of the long-term vision discussed with the district going back more than two decades,
Thomas said.
Current ideas for the site are to create an educational training center out of the old high school building, a memorial park with trails and amenities including a pavilion similar to Angleton’s new Lakeside Park on Parrish Street, developing a historical museum out of the vocational center and having a community health facility.
Thomas understands $3 million is not enough to complete all the projects, but the park and pavilion are doable with that sum, he said.
“We’re gonna be reasonable,” he said.
The alumni leadership came together for three to four years to put together these ideas. It’s time for the community to help pursue it, Thomas said.
“I hope to see progress. I hope to see understanding,” said Betty Hoffman, President of the Alumni Association.
