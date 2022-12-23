Winter has come, that means flu season as well.
Brazoria County is experiencing higher flu numbers in 2022 compared to last year for the same weekly numbers. This is about a 20 percent increase said Sharon Trower, Brazoria County Health Department’s public information officer.
The Health Department has regular communication with the schools, hospital infection preventionists, and other healthcare providers to monitor for potential outbreaks, she said.
There’s certain indicators that individuals can check for suspicions of having the virus.
“Symptoms of the flu typically start one to four days after exposure to someone who is sick with influenza,” said Dr. Katherine Billingsley of UTMB Health. “Symptoms can include sudden onset of fever, body aches, and a non-productive cough. Individuals may also experience fatigue, sore throat, nausea, and headaches. Children with the flu may have gastrointestinal symptoms such as vomiting and or diarrhea. My patients with the flu sometimes tell me “I feel like I’ve been run over by an 18-wheeler.”
Nurse Manager Colleen Patton agrees with Billingsley that the flu vaccine is one of the best preventions for seasonal flu, but also says COVID precautions helped lessen infection rates over the last two years.
“I think masks were a considerable help in anything being transported respiratory-wise, because we saw such a lower incidence of flu and RSV over the last two years. I really truly believe it did help, ” Patton said.
The Brazoria County Health Department also recommends to stay home from work or school if experiencing symptoms of the flu to cover coughs and sneezes, wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and avoid touching your face, particularly the eyes, nose, and mouth.
A flu surge on Christmas and New Years could occur because there’s a higher chance of respiratory illnesses being transferred during celebrations after Thanksgiving where there are a great deal of people that get ill, Patton said.
In November of 2022, the Brazoria County Health department reported 1,068 cases of the flu virus.
Watch people who are sneezing, and coughing, since the virus travels through air droplets and people are able to breathe it. It’s also found on common areas like countertops.
“It doesn’t take a lot for it to be transmitted, especially when you’re in areas with a lot of people,” Patton said.
The most prevalent age groups that UTMB Angleton Danbury Campus is receiving with the flu are the elderly and kids less than eight-years-old, Patton said. This is difficult for the hospital because they do not have a pediatric floor young patients have to be transferred, Patton said.
“As far as our surgery patients, we’re always on the lookout, especially for the elderly. We’ve seen a huge increase in flu this year because we’re not masking for COVID,” she said.
A hot topic discussed among the staff at UTMB Angleton-Danbury Campus is the availability of hospital beds to admit patients, Patton said. On Wednesday morning the hospital only had three available.
“A lot of the hospitals are getting to their capacity. The beds are filling up quick and anything you can do preventative wise, can be beneficial,” she said.
Some methods of prevention include getting the flu shot, taking vitamin C supplements, and wearing a mask to those occasions where there are going to be a lot of people which can decrease the spread of the flu, Patton said.
“The flu vaccine is our best prevention of seasonal flu,” Billingsley said. “The vaccine reduces your chances of getting the flu. It is still possible to get the flu after vaccination, but those vaccinated individuals are less likely to have severe illness causing hospitalization or death from flu. High dose flu vaccine is recommended for those 65 and older.”
People with chronic medical conditions, those who are immunocompromised, and older adults 65 and up are at risk for more severe illness from the flu. Severe illness can include prolonged fever and severe respiratory symptoms, sometimes requiring hospitalization or intensive care, Billingsley said.
It’s important to remember that although the flu is prevalent right now, other illnesses are still around like COVID and RSV which also have flu-like symptoms making it hard to distinguish which illness people get. It’s possible to get infected with some of these infections simultaneously.
“RSV typically presents as mild cold symptoms in adults or older children; but can have severe respiratory symptoms such as difficulty breathing and very low oxygen in babies and young children which can require hospitalization in that vulnerable group,” Billingsley said.
It takes time to recover from the flu, rest and staying hydrated is also advised, she said
Local pharmacies, hospitals, and clinics offer the flu vaccine.
“Most common side effects are pain at the injection site. I received my flu and COVID vaccine together in October to get ready for the season. Just know, it’s not too late to get your shots,” Billingsley said. “Flu season can last through the end of spring so you can still get your flu shot today to protect yourself and your loved ones from the flu.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.