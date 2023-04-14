ANGLETON — Students and educators spend so much time together they often become a second family to each other. Like a family, when they are gone, their loss is mourned.
The idea to honor members of faculty, staff and students who lost their lives while working or being educated in the district is at the center of the Angleton Alumni’s Memorial Garden dedication.
When the old campus was being deconstructed in 2010, the Class of 1967 raised funds to refurbish the garden that now includes a memorial with the names of 149 students and staff from 1960 to the present, Angleton Alumni Association member and retired teacher Linda Winder said.
Former teacher Jesse Bates designed the original garden in 1967 and oversaw its construction. Leslie Bryson of Bryson Memorials led the refurbishing project with the assistance of the Angleton ISD maintenance staff, Winder said.
Seven students and six employees of Angleton ISD will be honored at 2 p.m. Saturday. Their names will be added to the pillars and benches in the garden at 1800 N. Downing St.
Students being recognized are elementary students Abigail Arias, Ray Shawn Hudson Jr. and Conner Tate, and high school students Austin Jason Rieck, Christopher Rivera, Larry Swan Jr. and Brodie Tribbett. All were enrolled at Angleton schools at the time of their deaths.
Faculty and staff include Nancy Koenig Allen, Sherry Rodgers Foster, Leah Glaze, Joanne Puryear, Lina Ramirez and Tracy Turner. They were either employed at the time of their deaths or had retired because of illnesses that led to their deaths.
All passed away between 2017 and 2022; the organization held dedications for others in 2013 and 2017, Winder said.
During the ceremony, the names of those being added will be read aloud and the association is sponsoring a reception with cookies and drinks at the AISD History Center afterward, she said.
Stories on all students and faculty whose names are engraved on the Memorial Garden can be found at the History Center, Winder said.
“In the past, we’ve had a lot of people come, so that’s what we’re hoping for. It’s not anything formal, just a nice casual get-together,” she said.
John Morgan, president of the Angleton Alumni Association, also served as a chairman of the refurbishing project and presently oversees the Memorial Garden.
“All family members and friends and former students are welcome to attend,” he said “The Memorial Garden is a unique historical addition to the Angleton school district and I am proud to be a part of something so important to so many.”
