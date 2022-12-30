ANGLETON — While stopping by TopDog Fireworks in Angleton to stock up for ringing in the new year, there’s a pretty good chance you will find an Angleton High School band student happy to assist you.
Collaborating with the company, the school’s band and booster club has been running the TopDog Fireworks store at FM 521 and Highway 288 for the past few years as an unusual form of fundraising.
“TopDog has really blessed our bands,” booster club hospitality chairwoman Christina Hurd said. “It’s really been a blessing for our kids and for the band, too, it really has.”
Working as a nonprofit organization, band students, parents and supporters run the store during the 10-day periods around the July 4 holiday and New Year’s Day allowed for fireworks sales in Texas. A portion of the profits go toward their band.
“They supply us with the materials and then we act as the salespeople, and we have the students and the parents involved,” booster club treasurer Nancy Richardson said. “Then with the contract we get between 5 and 10 percent of our profits, depending on our staffing and sales.”
Money raised from working at the stand goes completely toward the band and everything involved with it, such as providing snacks during competitions or to help fund their annual trip, this year’s being to Disneyland in California.
“Marching season alone is expensive. We feed our kids, we travel, we have to go to marching contests,” Hurd said. “It’s just not on Friday nights anymore — you know, where we’re just going to the football games. It’s so much more.”
The fireworks are among the band’s top and most important revenue generators, helping to raise thousands of dollars.
“We spent $30,000 on the truck last year, and two years ago we got the trailer for about $10,000 and we did over $10,000 worth of improvements,” such as adding ramps to make it easier to load and unload equipment,Richardson said. “It’s quite an undertaking when you’re going to a competition, all the stuff you take.”
Among the 130 band members, more than half and their families help operate the store. The students work as greeters, baggers and salespeople.
“Their hours count toward funds that go to help pay for their trips. So, if a student works more, they can get funding for their trip,” Richardson said. “We don’t actually give them cash, but the students that work more hours get more of a credit to help pay for their trip.”
Not only does this fundraiser earn money for the band, but it also helps students learn the fundamentals of having a job and customer service, providing work experience to put on their resumes.
“It was a good experience for me because it gave me experience for my life and ahead of me,” said former band member Deanna Olford, who graduated from Angleton in June. “So I thought that it gave me a boost for the future.”
TopDog Fireworks will remain open through New Year’s Day. For information, visit the TopDog Fireworks website.
“It really makes a difference for our kids to come out and support them when they have the opportunity,” Hurd said. “We have such good kids and they’re trying to just make a difference in their community and be the best that they can be. Everything costs more nowadays, so anything, anything that the community can do — whether it’s one pack of fireworks or a whole truckload — we would be so thankful for it.”
