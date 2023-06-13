Flag Day 2022 Angleton
Buy Now

Jett Brown waves his flag during a performance of “America the Beautiful” during the Flag Day celebration June 14, 2022, in Angleton.

 Facts file photo

ANGLETON — For more than 10 years, Angleton has hosted a program recognizing the Stars and Stripes on a day reserved in its honor.

Flag Day commemorates the adoption of the U.S. flag on June 14, 1777, by the Second Continental Congress. President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation designating June 14 as Flag Day in 1916.

Clara Tyler is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her 979-237-0152.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.