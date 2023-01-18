ANGLETON — The return of the “Top Gun” franchise last year inspired the Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce to go with that theme for its 64th annual Heritage Gala, tabbed “Welcome to the Chamber Zone.”
Tickets remain for Thursday’s chamber fundraiser and celebration of area business, which fittingly will return to the Texas Gulf Coast Regional Airport. Guests are encouraged to dress in flight suits, bomber jackets and aviators to fit the “Top Gun” theme.
“It’s a great opportunity for someone who is looking to join the chamber, an event to see what the chamber is about, to network with other chamber members,” Angleton Chamber President and CEO Michele Allison said. “It’s an awesome event for our membership to get together and celebrate the new year that is coming up.”
In addition to dinner and dancing to live music by the Southbound 288 cover band, items including Houston Rodeo tickets, dinners at local restaurants, personal pamper packages and more will be available in the live and silent auctions.
Gina Langlinais, owner of Gina Renee’s Catering, missed the chamber’s awards luncheon last month, making this her first big event since becoming the 2023 board chairwoman. A chance to promote the chamber is exciting for her since the organization has greatly benefited her and her business, she said.
“I love the chamber; they’ve helped me tremendously,” Langlinais said. “I’ve been in the chamber for 12 years now. It’s been such a blessing to me because you get what you put in. A lot of people don’t know what the chamber does for you. … There’s always things that you can do to participate. The more you’re involved with the chamber, it helps get your name out there and people recognize your face with your business. It’s a little family.”
It’s important, whether a small business or a large one, to network with other business people in our community, she said. The chamber can be that connector for businesses within the community, and the gala is a great opportunity to make those connections.
People can buy an individual ticket for $60 or businesses can sponsor a table of up to eight seats ranging from $700 to the gold level of $2,500.
“What a lot of our businesses have done is that they could be a gold sponsor and they have a table that is designated for them, for eight people,” Allison said. “Then they get recognition like how you see on our Facebook page or our website. They get recognition pre-event, day of the event, post-event in our program that they are a sponsor. It’s sponsor money that goes toward the gala and the program of work within the chamber.”
The gala will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday at the airport Tickets and sponsorships are available by calling 979-849-6443 or visiting angletonchamber.org.
