ANGLETON
The rolls of professional staff at UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus has been expanding in recent years, but the numbers of those whose role is to support patients and providers has declined to concerning levels.
It is another way people have to recover from COVID-19.
The UTMB Health System did not permit volunteers in its clinical sections from 2020-22 because of the pandemic. Once they allowed volunteers back in, about 150 returned to active status across all its campuses — down from more than 400 pre-pandemic.
Members of the UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Auxiliary are seeing the effects of the decrease, said Carol Delcambre, its first vice president.
On busier days at the surgery center, Delcambre has noticed nurses having to cover tasks the auxiliary volunteers usually would handle.
“It just helps them out a whole lot and it’s very rewarding,” she said. “When I’m at the surgery center, the people come in and I go back and tell the nurses who’s there and then they will come get them when they’re ready for them. It saves them a lot of back and forth, too.”
Helping visitors and patients get to the right area of the hospital is another important function handled by volunteers who work at the information desk.
“The folks that go in there, they’re already nervous, they have a lot of anxiety,” said Wanda Craig, president-elect of the auxiliary. “They like to see this friendly face right here and she kind of lets them know what to do and it’s all good.”
The Gift Shop, operated by the auxiliary, is a crucial asset to the hospital’s funding. Since 1969, the auxiliary has donated more than $1 million to put toward patient care equipment. The auxiliary also helped collect money for “Zen Rooms,” areas set aside to encourage mindfulness and invite healthcare professionals to decompress.
Emotionally speaking, Craig and Delcambre agreed it is rewarding to say something to someone to make them feel better when they seem upset. It’s why Craig stays involved, she said.
“I’m a retired seventh-grade language arts student at Angleton Junior High. I taught 37 years,” she said. “I was out for a couple of years and I’m going, ‘God I need something,’ to place me somewhere where I could be a good listener and that was in the gift shop. If you go in there and just smile at people and welcome them, that’s all you have to do, show some kindness.”
Delcambre also is a retired teacher.
“This is something I’ve always wanted to do but I didn’t have the time.” she said. “It has helped me tremendously. I’ve met wonderful friends and people who come into the hospital. I’ve talked to them and gotten to know them and I’ve seen many of my former students and they’re telling me what to do because a lot of them are nurses here.”
Retirees make up a large portion of the volunteer force at the Angleton hospital, Auxiliary President Carol Sebesta said. They would like to attract more young people, with children 15 to 17 years old eligible to sign up as junior volunteers. People can start joining the auxiliary at age 18.
“The problem that I think every organization that I’ve been involved with is that volunteers are becoming older. Years pas,t you had just homemakers, women who didn’t work, that could volunteer,” Sebesta said. “It’s sad that they don’t have the time to do it. It would be wonderful if jobs, different companies would allow for mentorship to come in and work. They allow it to go to schools but maybe they should allow it to go to hospitals. It would help us considerably to have somebody come in.”
Volunteers are needed across all UTMB campuses in a number of clinical service areas, including:
Animal/Pet therapy, where volunteers take pets for short visits to patients, staff and students to help relieve stress, depression and anxiety.
Coffee cart duty, which focuses on delivering complimentary coffee and other beverages to waiting areas.
Pediatric Medical/Surgical Unit, which involves playing games and making art with pediatric patients in the children’s playroom.
“The volunteers serve such a great service by taking a burden off of the already overburdened health-care providers,” said Tonya Visor, who handles community and public relations for UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus. “That’s a huge thing that they provide, whether it’s checking in patients, taking family members upstairs. … I think that’s the critical part that this team does.”
Volunteers are asked to give 50 hours per year to the hospital which can be only one hour per week.
“The majority give anywhere from 4 to 6 if not more hours per week, and they don’t have to be in the hospital to volunteer,” Sebesta said. “They can volunteer by crocheting baby hats, making burp cloths, blankets, furnishing baked goods for our blood drives, making something for our bake sales we have twice a year. We don’t want people to think they have to be here. We can find other things for you to do to be a volunteer.”
Delcambre believes volunteering is a much a benefit for retirees as the patients and staff.
“That’s why people go downhill, because they’re not active and then they lose their ability to communicate with people because they’re not around them to carry on a conversation,” Delcambre said.
For information about volunteer opportunities and to fill out an application, visit utmbhealth.com/volunteer.
