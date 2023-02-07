ANGLETON
A mainstay of people’s special occasions for 55 years will close its doors Friday, unable to compete against big box retailers and people ordering online.
Angleton Flower and Gifts, founded by Brad and Sue Williamson in 1968 at 505 N. Velasco St., is endings its “great run” after making the difficult decision to close, Sue Williamson said.
“Over the years we’ve been very fortunate. Our business has just grown and grown and grown,” she said. “It’s just gotten to the point now where we can’t compete with online, grocery stores, Walmart, Hobby Lobby. They can buy products cheaper than I can. It’s gotten to the point where it’s time.”
Daughter Heather Williamson Rivera has been running the shop in recent years. Angleton Flowers has been more than a place to buy bouquets and corsages, she said.
“You think, we’ve been here for births, for proms, for homecoming, weddings, loss of loved ones, birthdays, anniversaries — we’ve been part of people’s lives in this community since 1968,” she said. “A lot of our customers we consider a part of our extended family, and it breaks our heart that we’ve had to make this decision.”
When Angleton Flowers opened, the family lived in a space in the back of the shop. Having someone come in unannounced and have morning coffee with the Williamsons was common, Rivera said, some of them leaving with a chance of a better life.
Brad Williamson, who had fought problems with alcohol, would try to help people battling addiction and was a force behind the founding of what is now called Brazos Place.
“We’ve got people, we call them Dad’s babies, he was their sponsor, and I still have people coming in and tell me, ‘Your dad saved my life,’” Rivera said. “The back door was always open for anybody. It was known as ‘Brad and Sue’s Coffee Shop.’ They would come in and talk to Dad.”
Brad Williamson died of cancer in August 2011.
He always liked to dress up and greet people at the store’s annual Christmas open house, Rivera said. People would drive by to take in the shop’s windows decorated for the holidays, she said.
“All I can say is it was magical in here,” Rivera said. “It was a community event. Everybody came out for it.”
Longtime customer Shannon Sebesta remembers those holiday events and the role they played in Angleton.
“I am tremendously heartbroken this store is closing,” Sebesta said. “This place was the center of so much in our community. I’m very sad because part of Angleton’s history is leaving.”
Sue Williamson pointed specifically to online competition as inflicting damage Angleton Flowers couldn’t overcome. People ordering flowers through a third-party website meant not only that the customer has to pay more for an item, but the store received less.
“They’re going through a middleman,” Rivera said. “You have to fill the order at 100 percent and you’re only paid a fraction of that.”
The family is retaining the building and property, Rivera said, with the intent of remodeling and opening a new business in the space, Rivera said. What that venture will be hasn’t been decided, she said.
That doesn’t lessen the sadness of closing the current business, Williamson said.
“It’s been a great run,” Williamson said. “The city of Angleton has been very good to us.”
“Angleton is losing a treasure,” Rivera said.
