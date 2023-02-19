ANGLETON — Seven Souls Tattoo Studio will be the first tattoo parlor to be allowed in Angleton after City Council approved its application to begin operations in the city.
It is the second time owner Dee Cantu has paved a fresh path in a local city, succeeding at opening a shop a year ago in Lake Jackson, where tattoo studios previously were banned. He received a one-year special use permit to operate the business in a downtown storefront at 117 W. Myrtle St.
“A few weeks back, I just dropped in there to check it out and have a chat with him in the facility. Very professional, very clean from the health department, just gotten very high marks, probably some of the highest in the state," Councilman Mark Gongora said. "Then also, I liked how the artists had their own individual areas to work at. It was very sectioned off and you can have your privacy in there if you need to. I was very impressed.”
Councilman John Wright noted the difference 10 years makes. A decade ago, the council chamber was packed with people opposed to the idea of a tattoo studio in the city, but those at Wednesday night's meeting appeared to be largely in favor, he said.
“Honestly, I understand that there's a whole stigma around tattoo shops. I understand that the art could have worries or whatever, so if it needs to be a year to where I can prove myself, that's fine with me. I would prefer three years obviously, but if it's a year, I understand,” Cantu said.
The shop's regular hours are expected to be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. Sunday services will be by appointment only, Cantu said. Those are the same hours in place at his Lake Jackson studio.
Council members asked about health inspections and other regulations tattoo businesses must follow, and Cantu assured them the state makes certain they’re following their standards by looking through their equipment.
“They do go to each station with a flashlight and make sure that everything is right," Cantu said. "The only time that they come in more than what they're supposed to is if they get a call. Since we've been in Lake Jackson, we've had one inspection for the year,” Cantu said.
More than tattooing, Cantu listed other initiatives his business does to give back to the community.
“We do a food drive where everything is given, where we raffle off a tattoo to whoever ends up winning the raffle and we donate the food to the local food banks," he said. "During Christmas, we do toys for tots, or we call it Toys for Tats.
“This year, we did a $300 gift certificate for West Columbia Fire Department … in March, we did a fundraiser for cancer.”
The shop has also provided tattoo services for silent auctions to help raise money for clients who cannot afford funeral expenses for someone they’ve lost, Cantu said.
Over the last month, Councilwoman Christiene Daniel, has asked around the city about the public's opinion on tattoos, and 95 percent of the feedback she received was positive, she said.
Councilmen Travis Townsend wants to the tattoo shop begin with “baby steps” in the city by having it close at midnight on weekends for a year before it considers allowing later hours, he said.
“And I think in a year, I'd like to hear from the chief of police, make sure we're not having any issues and we could look into expanding to the two o'clock hour at that time,” Townsend said.
Cantu told Townsend he’s not had one incident where police needed to be called at his Lake Jackson shop or his previous location in Freeport.
In other business, the Angleton Better Living Corp. recommended council approve hiring Burditt Consultants to design a passive area in Freedom Park, which would emphasizes the open-space component of the site.
The park's master plan is broken down into five areas, with the passive area on its northern tract. The section has been cleared and grubbed and excavation is under way, Parks and Recreation Director Megan Mainer said.
“We’re hoping to follow on right after then with design so that the next fiscal year we hope to pursue a (Texas Parks and Wildlife) grant construction of this project in conjunction with funding from ABLC,” Mainer said.
The $64,638 fee for Burditt Consultants would be paid from Angleton Better Living Corp. funding.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.