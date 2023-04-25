ANGLETON
The Wildcat Bistro at Angleton High is serving guests smiles, but also delicious meals. Run by culinary arts students enrolled in the school’s career and technology classes, the cafe is proving to be a positive addition to the community.
Typically only 25 orders are taken and served every other Thursday between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
The menu changes weekly and students start prepping for the upcoming meals on Fridays, culinary teacher David Hodge said.
There are over 300 students in the program, many of whom would stay all day if allowed, he said.
“They’d live here if we let them,” Hodge said “They come in during free periods when they can.”
After opening in February of this year, the dining room has a capacity of about 100 people, with a variety of tall and short tables, booth seating and cafe chairs.
As part of the décor, there is a purple flower representing Angleton’s Purple Pride, adorning each table and a choice of seasonings for those who desire to have them.
Each guest is asked to check-in at the front desk of the Career and Technical Education Building and obtain a visitor pass from the registrar, Hodge said.
Guests are then guided to the bistro by a staff member and greeted at the entrance by the hostess, who will ask for you name. Preorders of your meal are required to avoid waste and so that students don’t make too much food, Hodge said.
Once seated, a server will take the guest’s drink order and then bring the meal out which consists of an appetizer, main dish, then dessert.
Thursday’s menu was a choice between a soup and salad combo or fettuccine alfredo and focaccia bread.
Attention to detail was apparent in the professional manner the student’s served the food and the presentation of every plate.
Students receive real-life training for future jobs in the industry and many of the seniors already have jobs lined up for after graduation, senior Donalt Gamboa said.
“It helps us a lot, so we have like a general idea of what to expect on the job,” Gamboa said.
The food at the restaurant is of great quality and the price for a full meal is hard to beat. Angleton resident Kacey Hamlet said.
“I would definitely be telling all my friends to come, we’re all foodies right,” she said “So for $12, the atmosphere and the students and a three-course meal, it’s a great time.”
The teachers have been getting requests from community members to share the recipes they use for the cafe, Hodge said.
“People have been asking us, so we started pitching the idea of maybe doing a cookbook that we can sell maybe for a fundraiser,” he said.
Thursday marked the seventh day the facility has been open to the public and the students appeared to be pros already.
In the kitchen, there are usually about 15 students working at any given time, although a few of them don’t intend to go down the culinary path, the majority of them do, Hodge said.
“We have a lot of hospitality students in here, a lot of our servers and hostess who sort of act as our managers,” he said.
The students in this program put a lot of effort into the meals they provide, Culinary Arts Teacher Darryl Skeen said.
“Come out for the food, but come out for the kids,” he said “They’re the ones putting in the hard work to make sure it runs smoothly, it’s their effort that you’re seeing on the plate.”
